Sept. 12 — 8:50 a.m., Sheriff’s Office notified of possible incident at the Choteau Elementary School.
— 10:37 a.m., deputy arrested an individual at a Bynum address on suspicion of partner/family member assault.
— 7:04 p.m., Choteau resident reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 89.
— 8:01 p.m., Choteau resident reported sheep out on Airport Road.
— 8:47 p.m., motorist reported a truck pulling a horse trailer had no headlights on while driving on Secondary Highway 220.
— 9:05 p.m., Fairfield resident reported an unknown vehicle in their driveway.
Sept. 13 — 8 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 460 Ashuelot Bench and transported a patient to Great Falls Clinic Hospital.
— 3:12 p.m., Power Volunteer Fire Department was paged to an alarm at a residence off Secondary Highway 431 but was stopped before arrival after the cause of the alarm was checked and it was determined the department was not needed.
— 5:06 p.m., deputy assisted a motorist in filling up a vehicle gas tank in Choteau.
Sept. 14 — 1:25 a.m., deputy assisted Lake County Sheriff’s Office in notifying relatives in Teton County of a death of a family member in that county.
— 5:56 a.m., Choteau resident spoke with a deputy regarding a possible scam.
— 8:37 a.m., Dutton resident reported a possible burglary.
— 10:22 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of possible suspicious activity in Choteau.
— 11:33 a.m., Choteau resident reported finding a dead deer behind his residence.
— 11:46 a.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 16 First St. N.W. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 3:28 p.m., dispatch was notified of cows on the top of Seven Mile Hill on Secondary Highway 287.
— 7:35 p.m., Fairfield resident reported being attacked by two dogs while out walking her dog along Secondary Highway 408.
— 9:34 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Augusta. The patient refused transport by ambulance.
— 11:49 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 752 20th Road N.W. to BTMC.
Sept. 15 — 2:30 a.m., Choteau ambulance transferred a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 6:49 a.m., Power resident reported a neighbor repeatedly speeding on the road in front of their home.
— 7:32 a.m., the death of a bear, possibly by electrocution after climbing a power pole, was reported to the Sheriff’s Office. Dispatch notified Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
— 8:11 p.m., Power VFD responded to a fire alarm at 1841 Secondary Highway 431. Upon arrival, they found no evidence of fire and contacted employees to turn off the alarm.
— 9:15 a.m., Choteau resident reported livestock on Secondary Highway 220.
Sept. 16 — 3:17 p.m., Choteau transferred a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 6 p.m., motorist on Interstate 15 reported a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner.
— 7:12 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received two reports of a bear in the Power area. One resident reported a black bear in his field off Sixth Road between 11th and 12th Lane Northeast. Location of the second individual was not provided.
Sept. 17 — 7:51 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possibly injured dog in the north-bound lane of Interstate 15.
— 9:48 a.m., Choteau ambulance crew provided a lift assist for a resident at Skyline Lodge.
— 9:54 a.m., Choteau resident requested information about a protective order.
— 10:54 a.m., Choteau ambulance crew provided a lift assist for an individual who had fallen at 4450 U.S. Highway 89.
— 11:19 a.m., Choteau resident reported having been tased by another individual.
— 12:29 a.m., Fairfield resident spoke with Sheriff’s Office regarding custody and divorce proceedings.
— 1:11 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Great Falls Clinic.
— 1:26 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a recently terminated employee took a vehicle belong to the business and failed to return the vehicle.
— 2:06 p.m., Choteau ambulance transferred a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 5:04 p.m., resident on 10th Lane Northeast reported a bear eating out of the trash can on their property.
— 9:46 p.m., Choteau ambulance and VFD responded to a possible overdose and transported one patient to BTMC.
— 11:08 p.m., motorist reported to have hit a horse on Secondary Highway 220.
From Sept. 12-17, deputies issued citations for careless driving and speeding and a warning for failure to yield to right of way.