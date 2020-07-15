June 28 — 12:20 a.m., motorist on Interstate 15 reported hitting a deer, resulting in no injuries and minor damage to the vehicle.
— 4:09 p.m., Choteau resident reported witnessing two individuals vandalizing a sign in the West Fork of the Teton.
— 9:50 p.m., Fairfield ambulance was requested for a medical emergency before being told to stand down.
June 29 — 12:44 a.m., deputy followed up on an anonymous tip in regard to activity at a Choteau business.
— 10:19 a.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident who had not been heard from for more than 24 hours.
—2:39 p.m., motorist requested assistance in locating the owner of a vehicle he had backed into at a Choteau business parking lot.
— 9:17 p.m., Cascade County Detention Center provided mutual aid, serving a warrant on a Teton County resident.
June 30 — 1:01 a.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident whose relative was concerned for her health. Choteau ambulance responded but did not transport the patient.
— 8:06 a.m., Dutton resident reported a mailbox being vandalized.
— 11:13 a.m., deputy checked on a disabled vehicle in Choteau.
— 12:09 p.m., Power resident reported a motorist had damaged his fence.
— 3:36 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident.
— 5:33 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle that had been up on jacks for quite some time in front of a residence in Choteau.
— 7:38 p.m., Choteau resident reported a motorist possibly driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol on U.S. Highway 89.
— 7:48 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic dispute on U.S. Highway 200 and arrested one male on suspicion of partner or family member assault.
— 9:02 p.m., deputy arrested a driver on U.S. Highway 89 on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
July 1 — 1:23 p.m., deputy talked to a Dutton resident regarding a possibly abandoned vehicle.
— 1:26 p.m., Fairfield resident spoke with Sheriff’s Office about an abandoned vehicle.
— 2:42 p.m., warrant from Lewis and Clark County was served on a prisoner in Teton County.
— 8:52 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 119 Second Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center.
July 2 — 4:07 p.m., Pendroy Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Secondary Highway 219 that also resulted in a ditch fire.
— 4:24 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County at 12742 Montana Highway 200. The ambulance was canceled upon arrival as the patient was taken by private vehicle.
— 5:11 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol, Dutton ambulance and Dutton VFD responded to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 15 near Dutton.
— 9:33 p.m., Fairfield resident spoke with Sheriff’s Office about a debt that hadn’t been paid.
— 11:08 p.m., Fairfield resident reported her neighbors were causing a great deal of noise.
July 3 — 6:57 a.m., Choteau resident reported livestock at large on Secondary Highway 220 causing a traffic concern.
— 10:47 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County at 13571 Highway 200 and transported a patient to Great Falls Clinic Hospital in Great Falls.
— 11 a.m., motorist reported he had lost his load of lumber and was stopped on the shoulder on U.S. Highway 89.
— 2:03 p.m., Choteau VFD responded to a small fire off U.S. Highway 89.
— 4:14 p.m., Dutton VFD responded to a grass fire in the ditch along Interstate 15.
— 7:54 p.m., deputy searched on Teton Canyon Road for a reported injured deer but was not able to locate the animal.
— 8:07 p.m., MHP responded to a rollover accident on Duck Creek involving no injuries or blockage of the roadway.
— 9:33 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible missing child riding a bike in the Mortimer Gulch area. Before the search crew was dispatched, the child was located
— 9:47 p.m., Choteau resident requested assistance with locating a family member who was possibly “having a bad night.”
July 5 — 7:05 a.m., Fairfield resident reported finding a crashed vehicle on his property off Secondary Highway 431 and believes it was wrecked sometime during the night.
— 1:15 p.m., deputy served an arrest warrant in the Sheriff’s Office lobby.
— 2:32 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 915 Fourth St. N.W. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
July 6 — 3:02 a.m., deputies checked on the welfare of a Dutton woman who was reported to have possibly taken some pills. Ambulance was dispatched but did not transport the patient.
— 8:43 a.m., deputy did a vehicle VIN inspection at 200 18th Road N.W. upon request.
— 10:23 p.m., Sheriff’s Office checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident.
— 11:11 p.m., Choteau resident reported someone possibly diving off the diving board while the pool was closed. The deputy checked the pool and followed a water trail.
July 7 — 2:34 p.m., Choteau resident reported a family member possibly ran away from home.
— 4:59 p.m., a couple spoke to a deputy about a domestic dispute.
— 7:17 p.m., Great Falls Police Department arrested a person on a Teton County warrant.
July 8 — 7:55 a.m., Power resident reported a break-in the previous night with multiple items taken from a vehicle.
— 8:28 a.m., Choteau resident reported a single-vehicle accident on Montana Highway 200. Choteau ambulance, Choteau Volunteer Fire Department and Montana Highway Patrol responded to the accident site. The two occupants of the vehicle refused transport.
— 10:03 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 89.
July 9 — 6:17 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Lewis and Clark County at 9605 U.S. Highway 287. Also responding was Mercy Flight, which transported the patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 3:49 p.m., an arrest warrant was sent to the Chouteau County Jail in Fort Benton and served on a person in custody who was there on other Teton County charges.
— 4:18 p.m., Choteau resident requested assistance from a deputy for children playing with a pair of hand cuffs they had found and did not have a key for.
— 6:05 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 209 10th Ave. N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
July 10 — 8:27 a.m., deputy responded to report of an individual who had parked his vehicle in the road and refused to move out for construction work being done on that section of road on 20th Lane Northeast and 10th Road Northeast.
July 11 — 1:06 a.m., Choteau resident requested a deputy drive by her residence as she was concerned about someone possibly outside trying to cause trouble.
— 12:19 p.m., Choteau ambulance transferred a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 2 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with a deputy regarding a traffic complaint.
— 2:12 p.m., deputy spoke with Choteau resident regarding an animal complaint.
— 3:08 p.m., Choteau resident requested a lift assist for a resident at 305 Fifth Ave. S.W.
— 4:01 p.m., MHP trooper brought an individual to the jail on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
— 5:06 p.m., Dutton resident reported an erratic driver on I-15.
— 7:01 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 414 N. Main Ave. to BTMC.
— 10:04 p.m., Choteau resident reported fireworks being set off near the Choteau American Legion Rodeo Grounds.
From July 5-11, deputies issued two warnings for speeding, and one each for no registration, improperly working headlights and improperly working taillights.