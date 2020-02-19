The Acantha’s longtime reporter Nancy Thornton, whose popular “old news” columns have entertained readers for many years, recently compiled 39 of those stories in the third book of her “Tales” series, “Tales from Choteau Montana.”
The subtitle of the series reads, “The remarkable people, weather, crimes and events that made the local weekly news.”
The 232-page softbound book is a collection of original short stories created from writings dating back to the 1880s in old newspapers including the Choteau Acantha. “My third book highlights events, tragedies, crimes, businesses, government officials, veterans, heroes and villains associated with the cityscape of Choteau, the county seat of Teton County,” Thornton said in a press release.
Her earlier books include “Tales from Montana’s Rocky Mountain Front” and “Tales from Montana’s Teton County.”
Thornton said her love of history combined with two decades of experience in archival, historical and genealogical research brings those characters — those who inhabited the places familiar to local residents and newly discovered to curious tourists — to life.
Over-the-counter sales at $15 per book, by cash or check only, are available at the Acantha office, 216 First Ave. N.W., Choteau. The book is sold as a print-on-demand publication from www.lulu.com, and will be available in the future at retail bookstores. Contact the author at nancetho@montana.com regarding mail order sales.