The Choteau High School track and field teams competed at the Class B state track meet at Naranche Stadium in Butte on May 25-27.
“It’s always a bittersweet day at the end of the state track and field meet, being proud of the culmination of everyone’s hard work during the season while also knowing it’s the end and the last chance for our seniors to compete during their high school careers,” head coach Callee Peebles said. “We will truly miss this year’s seniors as they have been great examples of hard work, dedication and leadership.”
She said Ada Bieler and Landon Jamison have been involved in the program from the start of their high school careers and they have proven themselves as student-athletes for others to look up to for years to come.
For the boys team, Wyatt Yeager and Jamison placed 16th and 19th in the 3200-meter race, respectively. The 4x400-meter relay team of Gus Johnson, Jamison, Connor Lohman and Karson Thomas took 19th. Dax Yeager finished 15th in the javelin, Johnson earned 13th in the high jump, and Roan Stott took 12th in the pole vault.
The girls team finished in 23rd place. In the 200-meter race, Asia Bouma took 22nd place. Bieler and Natalie Hodgskiss took sixth and 12th in the 1600-meter event and 5th and 11th in the 3200-meter, respectively. The 4x400 relay team of Hodgskiss, Zoey Tobar, Sigrid Birkeland and Bieler finished in 19th place. Bieler also earned ninth and 11th in the discus and shot put events, respectively. Bouma finished 18th in the javelin and Lily Heiberg took 13th in the high jump to round out the scoring.
“We are incredibly thankful for the examples these seniors have set and are going to miss them greatly next season,” Peebles said. “That being said, we also look forward to an exciting future for the athletes returning next season. We have a young crew coming up and they showed great promise this season with their results and efforts. We are so proud of how hard they competed this year.”
STATISTICS
State Class B meet
Choteau boys
3200 — 16. Wyatt Yeager, 11:01.38; 19. Landon Jamison, 11:24.02.
4x400 relay — 19. Gus Johnson, Jamison, Connor Lohman, Karson Thomas, 3:59.00.
Javelin — 15. Dax Yeager, 127-06.
High jump — 13. Johnson, 5-06.00.
Pole vault — 12. Roan Stott, 11-00.00.
Choteau girls
200 — 22. Asia Bouma, 29.44.
1600 — 6. Ada Bieler, 5:44.83; 12. Natalie Hodgskiss, 5:52.45.
3200 — 5. Bieler, 12:22.53; 11. Hodgskiss, 13:13.22.
4x400 relay — 19. Hodgskiss, Zoey Tobar, Sigrid Birkeland, Bieler, 4:31.33.
Shot put — 11. Bieler, 32-02.00.
Discus — 9. Bieler, 97-00.
Javelin — 18. Bouma, 90-10.
High jump — 13. Lily Heiberg, 4-10.00.