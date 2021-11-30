Marthele Olson, “a fine lady, a lifelong learner, loved a community that loved her back and [was a] devoted friend of the library.”
This description gives a small glimpse into the life of this longtime Fairfield resident and the words are engraved on a plaque in the newly finished addition to the Fairfield/Teton Public Library. The 24-foot by 16-foot meeting room was built in Marthele’s memory.
Area residents will have a chance to tour the addition to the library and see the renovations to the building during an open house Friday, Dec. 3. The open house runs from 5 to 5:30 p.m. with a dedication ceremony at 5:15 p.m.
Marthele’s granddaughter Marci (Johnson) Shaw said her grandmother was a quiet leader who loved the Fairfield community and Teton County fiercely. She accomplished much during her life with many of her acts of kindness and giving behind the scenes, the way she preferred it. “She didn’t like the limelight,” Shaw said. In fact, her granddaughter said with a laugh, she would be half ticked with all the attention she is receiving, but at the same time she would be pleased with the addition and updates to the library.
The Johnson family felt it was fitting to use funds given in memory of Marthele and her husband William Olson for improvements to the library. Shaw said her grandmother and family have used the library over the years and family members see the library every day, as it is located right next to First Bank of Montana. The family, starting with Marthele’s father, and including her daughter and husband, Jim and Sandy Johnson, and their children Mike, Marci and Mitch, owned and worked at the bank for many years. While the family sold the bank a few years ago, there are still family members in management at the bank.
Shaw said the family felt it would be a “win, win” for the community. The library building needed repairs, the community could benefit greatly from a meeting room and her grandmother had a lifelong love of learning and a great appreciation for the library. For years Marthele served on the Fairfield Friends of the Library and was a patron of the library. The Johnson family felt this was a fitting tribute to the loving matriarch of the family and one that could be used by the whole area for generations to come.
As with any project, once started it grew in scope. Originally planned to replace the siding and add the addition, the project expanded to include new windows and a roof. Construction on the project began in the spring and carried through the summer. Progress has been held up several times by supply delays. In fact, the library is still waiting on interior items to be delivered.
Fairfield/Teton Public Library Director Brett Allen had nothing but praise for the new addition and the renovations to the building. “We see the new addition as a multipurpose room,” Allen said. “We envision small meetings, holding children’s activities, one-on-one meetings with representatives offering public assistance from taxes to finding a job that need a more private setting.” When completed, the room will feature a conference table that can seat at least a dozen people. There will also be a television on the wall and technology available for interactive use with the internet, from providing training to hosting web-based events or simply offering the ability to attend meetings via the web.
The addition, which is fully handicapped accessible, has stairs leading into the library. A separate ramp on the side of the building can be utilized for those wishing to enter the main library. There are also windows in the addition that allow for the staff to keep an eye on activities being held in the addition if needed.
They plan to place an area rug in the center of the room and have included the wall mountings needed for displaying art. It is the library’s goal to feature work by area artists and school children throughout the year. They enlisted the help of Fairfield Artist Diane Hausmann in selecting the needed brackets to display the art. Allen said they look forward to displaying pieces from area residents; it will add to the new addition.
Allen said he can’t thank the Johnson family enough for the generous donation to the library. “They oversaw the project and were so great to work with,” he said. He also thanked the Fairfield Friends of the Library and the town of Fairfield for stepping up and assisting when the project grew. A donation was made through the Friends of the Library for the flooring in the addition. The main entrance to the library was moved to the side of the building and the Town of Fairfield is upgrading the handicapped railing for this entrance.
Both Shaw and Allen said local contactors were used for the project. Marty Palmer was the overall contractor and 7-Electric did the wiring, Matt Patterson the roof and Albert ? the concrete work.
Over the next year or more, the librarians and Friends of the Library along with the town of Fairfield will continue to make upgrades to the main library as funding is available. Allen said they are looking at replacing aging lights and outlets and cleaning up the wiring to the computers in the library. They also have a donation from the Fairfield Junior Women’s Club for shelving in the children’s section.
The library building is owned by the Town of Fairfield while the contents of the building and the salary of the staff are paid for by Teton County. The Fairfield Friends of the Library facilitates donations made directly to the Fairfield Library and helps with activities at the library when requested by the staff.
Allen has worked at the library since 2005. Tracie Roeder, the assistant librarian, has worked at the library for at least eight years, Allen said. The library is open Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. They hold a story hour for children in the fall and spring that serves an average of 10 to 15 children weekly and also host a summer reading program. Allen estimates they see 40 to 60 clients a week.
Marthele (Young) was born in 1919 and died in 1997. Her family moved to Fairfield when she was a young girl. She graduated from Teton County High School in Choteau and studied one year at Kimbell business school in Spokane, Washington. She worked as bookkeeper at the grocery store in Browning and met the love of her life, the produce manager at the same store. Eventually the couple settled in Fairfield where they raised their two daughters. Marthele worked at the family-owned bank for several years and was active on the bank board most of her life. She was involved in starting the Friends of the Library, was a member of the Fairfield Junior Women’s Club, Women’s Hospital Auxiliary in Choteau and Fairfield United Church of Christ.
Shaw, as well as her other grandchildren and great-grandchildren who grew up in Fairfield, can remember going to the library as a youngster with their grandmother and using the resources available while in school. “Times are a little different now with research being done on the internet,” laughed Shaw. She noted the library has updated with the times. It offers internet services for those who need it along with checking out books both in person and through online services. “Our family hopes the addition made in Marthele’s memory will help continue the tradition of a strong community library for years to come,” Shaw said.
“It is pretty special that Marthele’s granddaughter Logan (Johnson) Clark who enjoyed the library when she was growing up is now taking her three children to the Fairfield Library,” Shaw said. “It would mean a lot to my grandmother to know her great-great-grandchildren are using the library.”
Knowing that few people knew of all her acts of kindness and giving over the years and that is the way she liked it, the family has placed a small but meaningful plaque in the alcove at the front of the addition. They placed a bench underneath the plaque thinking of all the area residents who will sit for a spell either enjoying a newly selected book or a quiet moment in the town Marthele loved.