Nov. 28 — 10:25 a.m., deputy investigated report of damage to fence off U.S. Highway 287 and notified Montana Highway Patrol of the incident.
— 5:35 p.m., driver notified the Sheriff’s Officeof a deer that was hit on U.S. Highway 89 near the feedlot.
— 8:21 p.m., Choteau ambulance crew assisted with lifting a resident at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W.
Nov. 29 — 8:22 a.m., Choteau resident reported a phone scam.
— 2:12 p.m., Fairfield resident spoke with deputy about receiving threatening messages.
— 4:12 p.m., Choteau resident reported a suspicious person knocking on doors.
— 5:18 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle travelling on U.S. Highway 89 with improperly working headlights.
— 5:21 p.m., deputy spoke with motorist whose vehicle had malfunctioning headlights.
— 6:15 p.m., Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a possible chimney fire at a residence on U.S. Highway 89 and was cancelled en route as there was no fire.
— 6:47 p.m., Choteau resident reported that a patient in hospice care had died.
— 7:20 p.m., driver notified the Sheriff’s Office of an injured deer off U.S. Highway 89 and dispatch contacted Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to respond.
— 11 p.m., Choteau ambulance crew assisted with lifting a resident at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W.
Nov. 30 — 7:42 a.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 89.
— 5:24 p.m., Choteau resident reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 89. Dispatch notified MHP of the accident and a trooper responded.
— 11:52 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Front Range Assisted Living and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
Dec. 1 — 5:35 p.m., Fairfield VFD responded to transformer that had blown just north of town to check for possible fires.
— 6:41 a.m., Fairfield VFD returned to the site of transformer as it was reportedly still sparking. NorthWestern Energy has been advised and crew has been dispatched.
— 7:56 a.m., Choteau VFD responded to a downed electrical line on U.S. Highway 89 and Teton Canyon Road. NorthWestern Energy was advised and a crew dispatched and a detour established, as the line crossed the highway.
— 10:21 a.m., Power resident reported the wind had blown the roof off a house at 249 Eighth Road N.E.
— 12:07 a.m., caller from Fairfield provided information about a wanted person.
— 6:57 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 41 First Road N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 7:09 p.m., Choteau fire responded to report of power line down at 134 Eighth Ave. S.W. NorthWestern Energy has been advised and crew will be dispatched when available given high demand with wind conditions.
— 9:43 p.m., Sheriff’s Office provided mutual aid for the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and checked on the welfare of a possible assault victim.
— 9:50 p.m., Choteau resident reported witnessing someone throwing a full pop can at her vehicle parked in front of her residence.
Dec. 2 — 10:46 a.m., Choteau resident reported a possible scam.
— 4:57 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 4550 U.S. Highway 89 and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center.
— 5:24 p.m., Choteau resident reported a lost checkbook to the Sheriff’s Office.
— 5:55 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 6:08 p.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from 470 Second Road S.W. to Benefis.
— 9:29 p.m., driver notified Sheriff’s Office of cow by the side of U.S. Highway 89 not causing traffic concerns at the time.
— 10:18 p.m., Power resident reported an unwanted individual had shown up at her residence. He was spotted on a vehicle camera but was not there upon her arriving home.
Dec. 3 — 6:42 a.m., dispatch notified MHP of a homeless man reportedly sleeping in the entryway of the bathroom at the rest area on Interstate 15 in the county.
— 10:36 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 615 Fifth Ave. N. The coroner was requested and responded.
— 4:57 p.m., Child and Family Services reported a possible child abuse case in Teton County.
— 7:15 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible sexual assault in Choteau.
— 10:57 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at U.S. Highway 89 and Fifth Road N.W. The patient refused transport.
Dec. 4 — 10:06 a.m., motorist reported a vehicle in ditch along Interstate 15 near Gordon Exit.
Dec. 5 — 10:12 p.m., Choteau resident reported hearing screaming in her area. Upon investigation, a deputy found the noise to be coming from birds in their cages.
— 7:02 p.m., motorist reported a dead deer in the middle of U.S. Highway 89 causing traffic concern. A Fish, Wildlife and Park employee removed the carcass from the roadway.
— 9:39 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau to Benefis in Great Falls.
Dec. 6 — 11:15 a.m., Choteau resident reported a scam phone call.
— 11:19 a.m., Choteau resident reported a deer in the fence in the timberline off U.S. Highway 89 and Teton River Bridge that appears to have been shot and injured.
Dec. 7 — 9:41 a.m., deputy investigated a disturbance in the Dutton Café parking lot.
— 10:49 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Skyline Lodge and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 4:38 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a possibly deceased man in a vehicle at 847 First Road S. Also paged were Cascade County deputies and Quick Response Unit and Mercy Flight.
— 5:22 p.m., Dutton resident reported being chased by dogs while on a walk.
— 6:08 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 70 Fourth Lane S.W. Mercy Flight was paged along with Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department to assist with a landing zone.
— 9:45 p.m., Great Falls hospital staff called Sheriff’s Office requesting to speak with coroner.
Dec. 8 — 12:45 a.m., Fairfield resident wanted an incident with his girlfriend’s father recorded.
— 9:10 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Big Sky Motel and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 10:19 a.m., alarm company reported a commercial alarm at the American Legion in Choteau. The deputy who responded found all doors locked and notified an official of the situation.
— 12:15 p.m., Power and Fairfield VFDs responded to a barn fire off Interstate 15.
— 12:30 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
Dec. 9 — 9:53 a.m., deputy requested an information call be started on an ungovernable youth.
— 10:34 a.m., Choteau resident requested assistance in location owners of a vehicle that was blocking the street view from the alley.
— 12:20 p.m., Choteau resident reported someone attempting to enter a vehicle through a broken window.
— 2:10 p.m., deputy responded to Choteau High School for an unruly student. The student was transported to BTMC.
Dec. 10 — 1:15 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified a motorist had driven off from a gas pump in Choteau without paying for their gas.
— 2:53 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident who has medical issues.
— 4:47 p.m., Choteau resident reported someone had hit his vehicle in Rex’s parking lot.
Dec. 11 — 4:46 p.m., Choteau ambulance crew provided a lift assist for an individual at 203 Fifth Ave. N.E.
— 8:09 a.m., Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 hang-up call and upon investigation found it was an accidental dial.
— 9:09 a.m., Montana Highway Patrol requested assistance with a black dog running along the interstate causing a traffic hazard.
— 9:18 a.m., Choteau resident reported a possibly deceased man in Choteau. Deputy and coroner responded.
— 12:22 p.m., deputy checked on a vehicle on Secondary Highway 220 that was reported in the ditch but had pulled over because of the high winds.
— 1:12 p.m., Power, Dutton, Fairfield and Sun River fire departments and Power ambulance responded to a structure fire at 810 Ninth Road N.E.
— 1:27 p.m., deputy checked on individual slumped over the wheel at the Dutton rest area off Interstate 15 and found the man to be sleeping.
— 3:05 p.m., Dutton fire chief reported a pole down behind the fire hall.
— 3:26 p.m., Choteau resident reported an individual walking the railroad tracks behind JARR Towing.
— 5:28 p.m., motorist reported hitting a cow on U.S. Highway 89.
— 11:45 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Skyline Lodge and transported a patient to BTMC.
From Nov. 28 to Dec. 3, deputies issued two citations for speeding and one each for failing to register a vehicle and for operating a motor vehicle with expired plates and three warnings for speeding.
From Dec. 4-11, deputies issued a citation for vehicle passing a school bus while unloading children and issued two warnings for speeding, one each for no taillight and for failure to dim lights.