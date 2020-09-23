The Choteau United Methodist Church will not have its annual fall dinner, which had been slated for Sept. 27. Instead, the church is asking congregation members and community members to consider supporting a “No Dinner” dinner by making a cash donation.
Suggested amounts are $10 for adults and $5 for children 7 to 12. Donations are tax-deductible and should be noted on the memo line for “UMC fall dinner.” Donations can be sent to the Choteau United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 108, Choteau, MT 59422.
Following the guidelines of the UMC Mountain Sky Conference, churches can only resume serving food and beverages when the state goes back to a “green status” — when the virus that causes COVID-19 is contained and people are safe to gather. When this status is reached, UM churches will resume full activity and gatherings will be permitted without restrictions.
Anyone with questions about the “No Dinner” dinner can call the Choteau church at 466-2641. Lila Dunn is the church secretary and the new pastor is Julie King, who serves the Choteau, Dutton and Brady Methodist churches. She posts links to her digital worship service very week on the Choteau United Methodist Facebook page, where there is also information on outdoor and in-person worship services.