The Town Pump Charitable Foundation is matching $750,000 in contributions during its 18th annual fundraising campaign for food banks across Montana, including Teton County Food Pantry in Choteau.
A record-setting 85 food banks are participating in the statewide “Be A Friend in Deed, Helping Those in Need” campaign this year. The campaign has raised about $33 million for Montana food banks in 17 years, including about $6.25 million in matching grants from the Town Pump Charitable Foundation. Organizers of the campaign, which runs through Nov. 30, hope to raise over $3 million for the food banks this year.
Locally, the Foundation is matching up to $2,000.
The money is frequently used to purchase perishable food items such as milk, bread, fruit and vegetables. The funds are also becoming more crucial in helping many food bank organizations simply stay open through payment of rent, utilities and space for storage, refrigeration and freezing.
“The good work of Montana’s local food banks is especially vital in the ongoing pandemic,” said Bill McGladdery, of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation. “Please join Town Pump and our dedicated food bank partners in making a difference in the lives of our hungry neighbors by donating today at our businesses or directly to the food banks.”
Donations are being collected by mail, and can be sent to Teton County Food Pantry, P.O. Box 534, in Choteau, MT 59422.