The Choteau Chamber of Commerce, meeting Jan. 12 at the Stage Stop Inn, adopted a 2022 budget, introduced officers and board members for the calendar year and began working on a chili feed event set for Feb. 13.
Officers and board members for the 2022 year are: President Steve Dogiakos with Golden Triangle Goods, returning for a second year as president; Annie Olson, with Benefis Teton Medical Center and Foundation, returning as vice president; Tom Frownfelder, a past president; and Kyra Ley with the Stage Stop Inn, Tammy Hindoien with Rocky Mountain Insurance Services, Charley Yeager with Opportunity Bank and Brian Colesworthy with Copper Creek Coffee.
The Chamber of Commerce has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Choteau Area Port Authority, under which the CAPA community coordinator, Jennifer Asselstine, will also serve as the Chamber’s secretary/treasurer. The Chamber of Commerce is contributing $5,000 in 2022 to help CAPA fund the community coordinator position and has pledged to do the same in 2023.
Asselstine is taking over the secretary/treasurer duties from Tom Frownfelder, with whom the Chamber had previously contracted for those services.
The budget adopted by members at the Jan. 12 meeting projects $28,549.60 in revenue from sources including $500 for contests and the stroll; $3,364.80 from the fireworks fundraiser (a pass-through amount); $6,134.80 from the summer’s July 3 brewfest; $1,500 from the 4th of July parade; $5,000 from the July 4 steak fry; and $12,050 in dues from members.
Membership in the Chamber of Commerce is open to any business, organization or individual who wishes to join. Annual dues are: $125 for full membership; $50 for associate membership; $100 for joint membership (for two or more businesses owned by the same entity); and $25 for individual members and nonprofit organizations.
Chamber members renewing their membership or new businesses joining can send their dues to the Chamber at P.O. Box 897, Choteau, MT 59422 or go online to choteauchamber.com. The 2022 membership goal is to have 85 paid members by March 31. So far 40 Choteau individuals, nonprofits, organizations and businesses have paid their dues.
On the expense side, the Chamber’s operating expenses will include $5,000 for Asselstine’s services, $700 for telephone and internet, $1,800 for print advertising, $1,000 for brochures, $400 for Chamber socials, $130 for utilities, $150 in donations, $50 for the Easter egg hunt, $3,364.80 for fireworks, $3,514.66 for the brewfest, $1,500 for the parade, $4,200 for the steak fry, $250 for memberships, $100 for postage, $300 for supplies, $500 for merchandise, $35 for dues, $200 for miscellaneous, $2,000 for digital advertising, $1,000 for educational programming, $100 for accounting, $750 for the visit Choteau campaign, $80 for post office box fees and $119.88 for email marketing.
Olson reported that the Chamber is planning to sponsor a chili cooking contest on Feb. 13 at the Stage Stop Inn. Organizers are working on categories for the chili dishes to be entered in to and are planning to have games as well for this family-friendly event. Anyone wanting to help volunteer for the event is encouraged to contact Olson at BTMC.
Dogiakos announced that Sun River Electric Cooperative expects to generate $3,000 in profit from its annual golf scramble and is looking for civic organizations to donate funds to. Chamber members agreed to contact SREC about receiving some of those funds to repair and maintain the seasonal winter snowflake lights that are put on light poles on Main Avenue during the winter months.
Maggie Carr with Dropstone Outfitting said the Wild Wings Bird Festival Committee is working on an in-person event in Choteau on March 25-27, coinciding with the Old Trail Museum’s Wild Game Feed on March 26.
Carr said the inaugural birding festival — which highlights the spring waterfowl migration at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ Freezout Wildlife Management Area — was very well received in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the group from holding the event in 2020 and 2021, but the committee is moving forward with plans for 2022.
Events will include a meet and greet at the motel with food trucks invited to provide dining options; a speech by FWP wildlife biologist Brent Lonner; caravans to visit Freezout; a waterfowl art exhibit and music at Choteau Arts Studio & Gallery; and a speech by local birding enthusiast Nancy Milewski.
Carr said she is encouraging Choteau businesses to get involved by scheduling special events that those attending the festival can go to. The best times for watching the birds are early in the morning and later in the evening, leaving attendees with time to shop and eat during the rest of the day.
Dogiakos thanked Carr and the Wild Wings committee for hosting a shoulder-season event to bring visitors to town during the off-tourism season.
On another topic, Dani Arps, a member of the Choteau High School class of 2002, said the class is planning its 20-year reunion this summer and has booked a band for Jan. 2 in the park next to the Choteau Pavilion. She invited the Chamber to partner on this event by providing beer and other drinks on the 2nd as well as for the annual Chamber brewfest that is being planned on the afternoon of July 3.
Frownfelder said, however, that some Choteau bars expressed concerns last year when Chamber did two nights of the brewfest that the first event took business away from the bars.
Dogiakos said the Chamber’s main brewfest event usually runs from 4 to 7 or 8 p.m. and did not compete later in the evening.
Chris Hindoien, Choteau’s mayor and an insurance business owner, said the Chamber should talk to the bars and get their input before making a decision.
Dogiakos said the Chamber would keep talking about this and get more information before making a decision.
Other events planned this spring include the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department’s ice golf on Feb. 12 at the Choteau Country Club, the Choteau Education Foundation’s Trivia Night on March 18 and the Chamber Easter egg hunt and fireworks fundraiser on April 16.