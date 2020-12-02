Karli Johnson, a young rancher from Choteau, bested three other competitors to win the Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet.
She received the keys to a Ranger 570 EFI and will be eligible to compete in the national competition which will be held during the virtual American Farm Bureau Convention in January. The three other contestants were Mark Boyd from Alder, John Walker from Nashua and Morgan Rose from Terry. The Final Four of the Discussion Meet was held during the Montana Farm Bureau board meeting in Bozeman Nov. 12.
The Discussion Meet, which is open to Farm Bureau members age 18-35, is meant to simulate a committee meeting with ideas discussed and solutions developed. The question for the final round was, “International trade is important to agriculture. We must continue working to build strong relations with existing customers while seeking out new trade partners to strengthen market stability. How can we enhance existing, and establish new and diverse foreign trading partners?”
Johnson said she enjoyed all aspects of the competition because of the interaction with the other contestants. “The Eleanor Roosevelt quote that ‘Great minds talk about ideas,’ is one that the older I get, the more I realize I enjoy talking about ideas. It’s such a joy to be able to do that with issues we’re passionate about,” said Johnson. “In the Discussion Meet, my fellow competitors were inspiring in discussing the challenges and solutions regarding agricultural trade and how Montana’s farmers and ranchers can benefit.”
The young rancher was exceptionally pleased with winning the Ranger. “We’re at a point that because our family is outgrowing their transportation around the ranch, it’s time to find something new. It’s really wonderful because having the Ranger will allow us to include our kids in agriculture. Winning this means we will be able to bring our three-year-old son as well as our soon-to-be daughter with us whether we’re putting out mineral or checking fence. As beginning ranchers, we wouldn’t have been able to include a Ranger in our budget, so we really thank Polaris for their generous donation.”
Although Johnson is a sixth-generation rancher, she and her husband weren’t able to return to the generational ranch, but have forged ahead on their own by leasing ground from Karli’s parents, uncle and a family friend. They are developing both a registered and commercial Angus herd.
Johnson said that being a part of Farm Bureau and competing in the YF&R Discussion Meet has allowed her to network with other people involved in agriculture. She strongly urges young farmers and ranchers to participate in the competition in the future.