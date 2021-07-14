Summer is here! Schools are out, the weather is hot and there is time for children to try new and different activities, maybe even go to camp.
Choteau Arts, a local nonprofit organization, is making it possible for youngsters of all ages and adults also to attend a variety of “art camps.”
“We have a wonderful space for getting together in a healthy way to teach the love of the arts,” said Susan Luinstra, Choteau Arts board member. “Spreading the love of art through experience is one of our goals,” she added.
Several workshops have already been held, including “Beyond the Paintbrush” and “Blooming Bowls.” Leslie Kelser and several volunteer artists taught a painting class to 12 youngsters ages 9 and up. Each completed a painting during the afternoon class. “We have some budding artists in our community,” was posted on Facebook with pictures of the class.
Luinstra and Elizabeth Jorden offered a class for children 3 to 14 years old. They created two clay bowls in the first class and returned a second time to glaze their creations.
Sally Lee hosted a class for ages 6-9 exploring abstract art, and Kristen Boroff and Julienne Gramm did an outdoor Kids’ Art Corner for all ages on July 3.
Steve Nelson of Great Falls held a watercolor painting class for adults on July 14.
Some of the upcoming classes include:
•A clay frog class for all ages on July 26 and Aug. 2 with Luinstra as the teacher.
•Art with Kids Campers on July 28 taught by Julienne Gramm.
•Painting in the Round (signs) taught by Christina McCollom for ages 15 and above on July 30. McCollom said no artist experience is needed for the classes, which will include a guided lesson on the use of stencils. Those interested should call 406-590-2442 for cost and to sign up.
•Fiddling Around with Strings — exploring all kinds of stringed instruments — will be held Aug. 7. All ages are encouraged to join in the fun, which will be held free of charge.
•Gramm will also teach a children’s class about art with music. The date for the class hasn’t been set.
For more information on the classes, cost and signup instructions, stop by the art gallery at 204 Main Ave. N. in Choteau. Workshop fees may qualify for Opportunities for All Scholarships grants for income-eligible participants.
Luinstra said the board continues to look for artists who are willing to share their talent and hold classes for both children and adults. They welcome anyone interested to contact them and discuss the opportunities that are available.
“Thanks to our patrons through our ‘Patron of the Arts’ campaign, we are able to offer affordable classes, purchase art supplies, provide community events, help with cost of venue, match grants, assist with cost of gallery for local artists to showcase their art and so much more,” Luinstra said.
Anyone interested in helping Choteau Arts with providing art opportunities to Choteau and the surrounding area can become a “Patron of the Arts.” A tax-deductible contribution of $20 or more makes you a “Patron.” Donations can be dropped off at Choteau Arts, mailed to Choteau Arts at P.O. Box 62 in Choteau, or donated online at www.choteauarts.org.
Choteau Arts was established in 2001 to provide opportunities for community members of all ages to engage in affordable, creative experiences. In 2020, the studio expanded to include a gallery and gift shop to showcase artists’ work.
The gift shop is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The gift shop is operated by volunteers.
Luinstra said not only are the classes successful, but the art gallery also is. “We have been very pleased with the response from the community and the surrounding area, those travelling through, visitors to families in the area and those attending events in Choteau,” Luinstra said. “Fourth of July week we had lots of visitors who commented it was great to see something new on Main Street and have a place to display and sell the art of so many talented individuals in the area,” she added. “We had great response too from those attending the Yoga Festival and other events in town that weekend.”
Luinstra encouraged those who haven’t stopped in to do so and welcomed others to stop again as they are always adding new items.