Voters in Dutton on July 19 approved a new special levy for the operation of the town pool, 63-43, with 50 percent of voters returning their mail ballots, according to Teton County election administrator Paula Jaconetty.
In the mail ballot election, the Dutton Town Council asked voters to approve a levy of 90 mills to help offset the cost of pool operation and park maintenance. Ballots, which were sent out to 200 registered voters in late June or early July, had to be returned to the Teton County Courthouse by 8 p.m. on July 19.
Jeremiah Kjensmo, public works director and clerk and finance officer for the town, said this was not a new levy. There has been a levy of 44 mills in place for the same purpose for the past 10 years. The council however asked voters to renew that levy with an increase to 90 mills to cover the ever-growing cost for the next 10 years.
The 44 mills raised between $13,000 and $14,000 a year depending upon the value of the mill. The 90-mill levy will raise close to $27,000 in property taxes. The pool receives funding from the levy, use fees and Dutton Fun Day proceeds.
Operating the pool costs around $40,000 to $55,000 and expenses vary on repairs and supply cost as well as wages. The town covers the costs of operating the pool that exceed revenue from operations, donations and fundraisers.
The levy will also help fund the upkeep and maintenance of the town park.