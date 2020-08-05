The Dutton/Brady School District was one of several school districts in the state to receive a share of $212,500 in grants to help with food support programs in the wake of COVID-19.
Gov. Steve Bullock and First Lady Lisa Bullock announced the grants July 31, in partnership with Montana No Kid Hungry.
The Dutton/Brady school will receive $5,000. This round brings the total amount of No Kid Hungry funding for Montana to $555,150 since the onset of the pandemic. It includes pandemic emergency relief grants as well as summer meal funding.
“Food security is critical for the physical and emotional well-being of Montana’s students,” Lisa Bullock said in a news release.
Montana No Kid Hungry is a public-private partnership between the governor’s office, the Department of Public Health and Human Services, and the national nonprofit, Share Our Strength.