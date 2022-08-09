The Agawam Oasis horseshoe tournament on Aug. 6 drew 16 throwers in the doubles tournament and 13 in the singles tournament on a warm, sunny and windy day at the pits.
In the double-elimination tournament for two-person teams, eight teams, drawn randomly, competed for bragging rights. Winners were Nik and Jim Lightner, first, $80; Brian Brutosky and Tom Lightner, second, $60; and Ed Giles and Marlin Styren, third, $40.
In the singles tournament, Christopher Lightner won first and $70. Jeff Martinsen, who served as tournament director, won second and $40, and Ed Giles won third and $20.
All winners also received a trophy, made by Ron Daley’s Legends Trophies business and sponsored by the Choteau Acantha.
The teams played to 21 in both the doubles and singles tournaments.
Others competing were Kevin Lightner, Amy Lightner, Betsy Styren, Craig Zwerneman, Doug Hubbard, Nevada Buckman, Rachel Lightner, Kurtis Styren and Chris Giles.