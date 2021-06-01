Teton County reported no new cases of COVID-19 from May 25 to 31, according to the state COVID-19 website, and more vaccination clinics in the county are scheduled in coming weeks.
The state website, operated by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, on Monday said 1,822 Teton County residents out of 5,160 eligible are now fully immunized for a 35% vaccination rate. Statewide, 43% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated.
The state website also reported that Teton County had only one active case on Monday out of 502 total cases reported so far.
The Teton County Health Department will offer its first Pfizer vaccination clinic on Wednesday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Fairfield High School gymnasium. Appointments are required and first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to people 12 and older. People can make appointments by
This is the first time people in Teton County will have local access to the Pfizer vaccine, which has recently been approved for safe use in children ages 12 to 15. This is two-dose vaccine with the shots administered 21 days apart.
Other clinics scheduled are:
•Friday, June 4, 12 to 3 p.m. in the TCHD parking lot in Choteau. Appointments are not required and the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be given.
•Wednesday, June 9, 1 to 4 p.m. in the Choteau Pavilion. Appointments are required and first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to people 12 and older.
•Friday, June 11, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the TCHD parking lot in Choteau. Appointments are required and first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be offered.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are approved for use in people 18 and older.
To book an appointment for one of the clinics, go online to www.tetoncomt.org/covid19/vaccination. If you need help registering online, call the TCHD at 406-466-2562.
Moore Medical Clinic in Choteau is offering appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and can be reached at 406-466-5165. Frontier Family Practice clinic in Fairfield is offering the Moderna vaccine by appointment and can be reached at 406-467-3447.