The Teton County 4-H Horse Show will be held Saturday, June 18, at the 406 Arena in Vaughn.
The arena will open for contestants at 8 a.m. with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the presentation of flags at 9 a.m. The horse show will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will start with showmanship classes for seniors, juniors and pre-juniors. There will also be classes at different levels in halter, bareback equitation, English horsemanship, under saddle, green horse, western horsemanship, western pleasure and trail.
Wendy Neuman will be the judge for the horse show.
There are more than 20 4-H members registered to participate. They are: Ariana, Avery, Emmett and Gage Banner; Kyndal and Logan Becker; Kwin Briscoe; Elisabeth Brown; Ayden DeBruycker; Abigail, Cole and Mason deVos; Cale, Conner, Ella and Jimmy Fryberger; Trinity Knable; Allissa, Amya, Coleman and Kaylee Otto; Madelena Preston and Livia Skinner.