Choteau resident Aaron Dahle was surprised with a homecoming parade after returning from an eight-month deployment July 3.
“It looks like we got our Fourth of July parade anyways,” said his wife, Monette.
The Dahle house was very patriotic, too. American flags lined the sidewalk and yellow ribbons decorated the trees and fence.
Dahle has served eight years with the Army National Guard, but this recent eight-and-a-half-month stint in Kuwait was his first overseas deployment.
“It originally was supposed to be six months, but right as he was getting ready to come back home, the military issued a 60-day travel ban due to coronavirus,” said Monette.
Dahle is an aeromedical physician assistant with the 1-189 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB). That job entails taking care of soldiers’ day-to-day medical needs, administering physical evaluation tests and overseeing safety measures such as hearing protection and accident prevention. “Being part of an aviation unit, I also fly with the aviators to understand the full physical rigors of their duties. I’m part of their crew,” Dahle explained.
The GSAB serves as the medical evacuation team for soldiers — a sort of “air ambulance” — getting injured service men and women out and getting them the care they need.
“For the entire theater, the Army takes care of medevac,” Dahle said. “If a soldier gets hurt, it’s not the Air Force or Marines rolling in, it’s the Army. It’s something we take pride in.”
Dahle’s family and friends were certainly proud of him, too. In the parade, they waved flags, displayed signs and shouted welcomes. One vehicle had “American Soldier” by Toby Keith playing for all to hear. A Teton County Sheriff’s deputy flashed his lights and sounded his sirens in salute.
When Dahle isn’t acting on orders from the military, he works as a provider at Pondera Medical Center in Conrad, specializing in family practice.
“He’s been like a celebrity at our house all morning. The kids are just so happy,” Monette said. The couple has eight children together (one deceased). The family has a lot of summer plans to spend quality time together after so long apart, including camping, a visit to Yellowstone National Park and a trip to Lava Hot Springs in Idaho. Their son Max said he is excited to catch his first fish. Another son, Andrew, said he wants to eat “Monster cookies.”
“I missed him 5,000 percent,” said Max.