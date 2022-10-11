Following a thorough evaluation and review of alerting systems, Teton County has implemented CodeRED, a high-speed emergency mass notification service provided by Ormond Beach, Florida-based OnSolve, LLC.
The CodeRED system will serve as the backbone of the Teton County’s emergency planning and communications outreach to both citizens and staff, according to a press release from county planner Dani Arps.
The system sends telephone calls, text messages, emails and posts to social media channels to inform residents to better protect life and property. CodeRED was selected for its reliability and accuracy, as well as the system’s widespread adoption rates across the U.S.
CodeRED’s robust notification system will provide Teton County officials with a reliable, easy-to-use interface to quickly deliver critical information to the citizens during emergencies. “We anticipate using the system to notify residents of fires, floods, drinking water emergencies, emergency road closures, evacuations, various threats to people, property or the environment, point of distribution sites and missing children notices,” Arps said.
OnSolve has provided Teton County an initial database of residential and business telephone numbers; however, all residents living within Teton County are encouraged to visit and publiccoderedweb.com and click on the “CodeRED” logo to enroll their contact information including cell phone numbers and email addresses. No one should automatically assume they are in the emergency contact database.
Public safety officials across the United States have credited CodeRED notifications for successfully locating missing children, apprehending wanted criminals and issuing timely evacuations.
On Oct. 12 at 10 a.m., the Teton County Commissioners, mayors, Disaster and Emergency Services, the county fire chief and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks among others will discuss the use of the CodeRed notification system and to determine criteria and a procedure for who can and how to generate alerts and to make sure all agencies are working on the same page.