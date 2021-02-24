Former Connecticut resident Arthur Arsenault has opened Arthur’s Clock Shop at his home at 522 Main Ave. N. Unit 6 in Choteau and is hoping to help Choteau and area residents keep their treasured family clocks in good working condition.
He can be reached at 466-2284, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Clock Shop is closed on weekends.
Arthur’s Clock Shop offers cleaning, oiling and general maintenance and repair of antique clocks. Arsenault can also special order clocks, from cuckoo clocks imported from Germany, to clocks by well-known makers such as Howard Miller. He works on all kinds of clocks, from anniversary or 400-day clocks, to mantle clocks and grandfather clocks.
He offers house calls by appointment and charges $25 for house calls. He gives free estimates and guarantees his work for one year from the date of repair. He can also special order different items such as aneroid barometers and antique and new weather instruments.
“I strive to make my prices as affordable as possible and don’t charge an arm and a leg for work done,” he said. “I take pride in my work, and treat every clock that I work on as if it were in my own collection. I also do not use power tools in my work, everything I do for a clock is done by hand.”
Arsenault grew up in the small town of South Windsor, Connecticut. As a child, he was an avid reader and showed an early aptitude for all things mechanical. “At a very early age, [I] received my first pocket watch,” he said. Curious about how it worked, he promptly took it apart. “From there my love of clocks grew.”
After he graduated from high school, he taught himself physics, mathematics and various sciences although he did not know at that time that his learnings would help him repair problems with clocks. At the age of 25, Arsenault became an apprentice of Dale Weingartner, the owner of Dale’s Clock Shop in Gwinn, Michigan. He apprenticed there for seven years and then opened his own clock shop in Marquette, Michigan. A cancer diagnosis forced him to close this shop shortly after it opened, but did not stop his interest in clock repair.
He moved to Montana to recover from his cancer surgery and fell in love with the state. “I have been looking for quite some time for a small out-of-the-way place to set up shop,” he said. “That leads to this current version of my shop, a small home business which I feel would offer a great service to those who need it.”
Arsenault says almost everyone has some popular misconceptions about clocks and time pieces. For example, he said, a clock chimes: the first clocks were no more than bell towers with no faces that struck the hours and minutes on a series of different bells, which were known in Latin as clogga or bell. A timepiece is a clock that does not chime. Also, clocks don’t actually tell you the time. Clocks are mechanical calculators that calculate the interval between two points, while you read the dial and determine what the output says.
Arthur’s Clock Shop is a one-person business, that works mostly on clocks that are handed down in families.
“I was taught the art of horology the old-fashioned way,” he said. “I do all my work by hand, using manual tools. I take my time doing my job, so don’t be surprised if it takes a little time to get your clock in working order and back to you.”
While he is not planning any special events, the Clock Shop’s grand opening is March 1.
Arsenault says his short-term goals for the business are to provide a service to the surrounding area that is not currently being met. In the long-term, he would like to eventually own a storefront where he has enough room for all of his inventory and can offer a variety of timekeeping devices as well as providing proven top-notch repair and restoration services.
He plans to join the Choteau Chamber of Commerce and is looking forward to getting to know the rest of the Choteau business community.