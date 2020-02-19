Montana agricultural producers who lost property due to recent natural disasters may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) physical loss loans.
The Farm Service Agency (FSA) offers low-interest loans to agricultural producers in Pondera County who incurred losses due to blizzard, excessive snow, frost or freeze that occurred Sept. 27 through Oct. 8, 2019. Producers in the contiguous Montana counties of Chouteau, Flathead, Glacier, Liberty, Teton and Toole are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Producers having farm loans with FSA and who suffered severe losses as a result of the disaster may be eligible for the set-aside of one installment. Applications are due Aug. 18, 2020.
“Montana’s hardworking ag producers feed our neighbors, the nation and the world,” said State Executive Director Mike Foster. “When they suffer losses because of extreme weather, helping them get back on their feet is important. We encourage those affected to reach out to their local USDA Service Center to apply for these emergency loans.”
Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, trees bearing fruit and nuts, harvested/stored crops and hay.
For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs or to find your local USDA Service Center, visit farmers.gov/recover.