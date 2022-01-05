It is both an honor and a responsibility for Choteau High School and the speech and drama coaches to host the 2022 Northern Divisional Speech and Drama meet on Jan. 22.
Like any major event that is held in Choteau, the key to the success of the event is community support.
“The school’s and coaches’ responsibility doesn’t change much from a regular season invitational,” said Cody Marney, who has been a part of the Choteau speech and drama program for a decade, as head coach for nine years and assistant for one. “We are still responsible for the competition space, judges, other volunteers, hospitality room and full set-up and take down before and after the event,” he added.
Marney went on to say that one of the biggest differences is that Montana High School Association sends all trophies and ribbons, just like the other postseason sports. “Choteau will also be sent all short prep topics for extemporaneous, impromptu and Spontaneous Oral Interpretation from the designated committees,” Marney said. “During the regular season, the host school is responsible for coming up with them.”
Marney will also be responsible for sending the results to the state tournament host and MHSA.
“Divisionals is an exciting tournament to host but it is also very high stakes and nerve wracking,” Marney added.
The Northern Division is comprised of 17 schools. The students will compete against each other in competition and for sweepstakes in classifications of B and C schools. The Class B schools attending are Bigfork, Choteau, Conrad, Cut Bank, Lincoln County (Eureka), Malta and Shelby. The Class C schools are Box Elder, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, Chinook, Fort Benton, Great Falls Central Catholic, Hays Lodgepole, North Star, North Toole County (Sunburst), Power-Dutton-Brady and Simms.
Marney said there isn’t expected to be as much of a fan base to attend the tournament and visit downtown businesses or eating establishments. He believes that three teams — Bigfork, Eureka and Malta — will spend the night before the meet in Choteau.
It is anticipated there will be 84 entries in the divisional meet with 93 students participating. The competitors will compete in three preliminary rounds. Those receiving the top placement will advance to a finals round. Given the anticipated numbers, Marney said there will be mostly one section of each event with humorous oral interpretation, informative speaking, spontaneous oral interpretation, dramatic solo having two sections. To create a second section, an event must have more than eight entries, Marney explained.
The preliminary rounds will be held at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and finals at 3 p.m.
Given the number of participants, it will require approximately 40 to 60 individual judges to cover the entire day. “The number fluctuates depending on the availability of each person,” Marney said. “Many will judge all four rounds while some are only available in the morning or afternoon. I along with assistant coach Lisette Hofer are incredibly thankful for the community support each time we host a tournament.” Marney said judges for the preliminary rounds are looking okay, yet finals remain a bit thin. “This is primarily because each event requires three judges in the final round,” he added.
“You don’t need experience to judge, just a desire to see what these kids have chosen to do for their extracurricular activity,” Marney emphasized. “You also don’t have to sign up to judge all day. If you can only do one round, sign up and we would love to see you.”
When asked if an individual needs to be experienced to judge, Marney replied that absolutely no experience is necessary to be a successful judge. “The kids need a mix of judges,” he said. “The experienced judges often judge stronger on the technical aspects of the piece and our newer judges can watch the piece and be the one that says, ‘this piece is so funny.’ When we have that mix, we really do ensure that the best of the best are advancing to the state tournament.”
Marney and Hofer will hold judge training on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. in the junior high science room. “You do not have to be a new judge to come to a training session,” Marney said. “We tweak our rules every year and it is always a good opportunity to refresh yourself if you have judged before,” he added. “Choteau hasn’t hosted at meet since 2019 so it is definitely a refresher for all of us.”
For those unsure whether they would like to judge, Marney gave a brief outline of what is expected of a judge. Judges first pick up their packet at the check-in table. This contains their score sheet as well as comment sheets. The judge will go to their assigned category and watch all the competitors. When the round is finished, the judge will score the students from one to eight.
“The most common comment we get is, “I don’t think I can judge because I don’t want to make a kid sad by giving them last,” Marney said. “We feel this but know that you are not going to ruin their life. That is why we have multiple rounds and then the three judges in finals.”
It becomes a cumulative score situation. Oftentimes, the ones that make those comments are not far off in their scoring when compared to other judges. When the round is over and the scores have been recorded, the judge will write a few comments regarding what they did well and what needs improvement. All of that is then returned to the check-in table. The students are not given scores until the award ceremony. The comment sheets will be given to students after the tournament.
Marney and Hofer understand judging isn’t for everyone; they are also looking for volunteers to assist with food for the hospitality room. They are working on a soup buffet for the hospitality room. “We could use some help on soup options as well as baked goods,” Marney said. “I know there are some amazing cooks and bakers in this town.”
Marney said Choteau hosted meets before his joining the coaching staff. He and Hofer together have hosted five holiday invitationals and this year will make their second divisional tournament hosted in Choteau.
The top six placers in each of the events will advance to state at Huntley Project.
“We also recommend that the judges stay for awards, especially this time,” Marney said. “Divisions in speech and drama are just like any post season. Competitors that have skated by step it up and offer some great competition. I also find it fun as a judge to see how the kids I judged ended up.”
Marney said the coaches know that COVID-19 is still a thing and they are doing what they can to keep everyone safe. Judges will be positioned so as not to be too close to the other people in the room. He added students have been asked not to shake the judge’s hand, masks are always okay, and they will be cleaning and sanitizing all the competition rooms, the judge writing room and doorknobs between every single round.
Anyone wishing to volunteer to help judge or provide food for the hospitality room can text Marney at 406-590-5698 or leave a message and he will return phone calls.
Marney also encourages area residents to make space in their calendars for the Speech and Drama Community Expo planned for Sunday, Jan. 23, at 4 p.m. in the Choteau High School auditorium. A free-will donation will be accepted at the door. Each of the Choteau team members will present his or her piece during the expo.