The 2022 Teton County 4-H delegation to Montana 4-H Congress included Kwin Briscoe, Madeline Konen, Maggie Toeckes and Jersey Somerfeld.
Also joining the delegation were Ayden DeBruycker and Grace Toeckes who took advantage of attending 4-H Congress while they were still in the 13-year age group in 4-H. The age requirements have been changed in recent years to allow 13-year-olds to attend and compete.
Jane Wolery, formerly a Montana State University Extension agent in Teton County and now executive director of the Montana 4-H Foundation, served as chaperone. Parent Heidi Konen of Fairfield, who is a 4-H volunteer, also joined the group for part of Congress.
Briscoe, a graduating high school senior, arrived in Bozeman early and served on the pre-Congress committee that gives youth a chance to enhance their leadership skills by planning and conducting many of the Congress events. Briscoe led some service projects while at 4-H Congress.
He competed in the career communications contest. Judges complimented his submitted materials that included a cover letter, resume and job application. The event coordinator said that Briscoe performed very well, barely missing the cut-off to be called back for finals.
Toeckes competed in the fashion revue contest, which she won last year. She attended National 4-H Congress last fall because of her win. This year she modeled a full-length, lined gray wool coat that featured a bound buttonhole and sash. Beneath the coat she donned a navy blue, classic, fully lined wool dress. The dress featured a blue belt at the waist completed by a round rhinestone buckle.
She was judged on Thursday and then modeled for the general assembly on Thursday evening. The dress was such a stunning fit, that when Toeckes removed her jacket, the crowd murmured their approval. Toeckes placed second in the competition.
A highlight of the textile show was when chaperone, Anna LeBree, from Ekalaka took the stage modeling the same plaid wool dress that she had competed in at Montana 4-H Congress in 1962. It was delightful to see her 60 years later showing how timeless the skills learned in 4-H truly are. The Teton textile competitors have truly created items that will last the test of time and will have skills that will serve them their whole lives.
Somerfeld competed in the quilt contest with a quilt pattern that was called, “Ferris Wheel,” though she renamed it “Rollercoaster.” Under the tutelage of 4-H volunteer Deanna Burgmaier, Somerfeld spent 55 hours constructing her quilt. Though it was a kit, something was off in the cuts, which required a retooling of the pattern and a template for the center diamond so that all squares would finish the same size.
Somerfeld competed in the morning on Thursday of Congress and was the last in the line of competitors displaying their quilts onstage Thursday evening at the general assembly. Though Somerfeld did not place in the judged event, it seemed clearly evident that she won the “unofficial people’s choice award.” When her queen size quilt was unfurled for the audience, a spontaneous, collective and audible gasp of awe and appreciation was heard.
Madeline Konen and DeBruycker both competed in the demonstration and illustrated talk category. Konen demonstrated how to make the “best braised beef” and looked like a cooking show pro as she explained culinary techniques, food safety and cuts of beef. Her demonstration left mouths watering and several wanting to experiment with her technique for braising. She was called back for finals where she repeated the demonstration for a new slate of judges.
DeBruycker demonstrated how to go from “Drab to Fab” with saddle cleaning and care techniques. She gave a clear and logical demonstration, one judge even commenting that she was almost “too professional.” It was a good thing she hadn’t cleaned her saddle too well in the first round because she was also called back into the finals round.
Madeline Konen and DeBruycker placed second and third, respectively, in the demonstrations contest. Members placing first through third in this event win the right to attend National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia; however, they must be 14 by Oct. 1, 2021. Madeline Konen will be able to attend National Congress, but DeBruycker is too young. Nevertheless, she did an outstanding job and this is likely the first time a 13-year-old placed in the top three.
The Teton County delegation, with such polished presenters in Madeline Konen and DeBruycker, was hoping for places one and two in the competition but had a worthy competitor who placed top with an exceptionally well-researched and delivered presentation.
Toeckes rounded out the delegation. First-year attendees in Teton County are no longer required to compete and can participate during the contests as helpers. Toeckes selected the stir-ups contest, which is a cooking contest, to assist. During this contest, competitors prepare a meal in front of judges, plate and serve it.
Toeckes said the contest was interesting to watch and she thinks it may be her area of competition next year. She also said it was a good one to help with because she was able to sample most of the dishes that were prepared.
Teton County 4-H alum, Hannah Konen, who is an intern with the Northern Ag Network, joined the delegation for the Montana 4-H Foundation reception and the banquet. The Northern Ag Network is one of the many supporters of Montana 4-H, and Konen represented them well at the event.
During the banquet, Montana 4-H Foundation scholarships were presented. Amara Bodkins, a Teton County 4-H member, was recognized as the recipient of the W. Doyle Stocks scholarship. Bodkins was unable to attend the event and will be attending MSU Bozeman in the fall to start her education toward a career in veterinary medicine.
In addition to competitions, 4-H Congress featured numerous workshops, leadership and service activities.