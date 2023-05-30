The Montana Métis Music and Art Fest at the Choteau Pavilion on June 2-4 will feature a dynamic lineup of guest speakers and groups, an old-time fiddle contest, daily traditional food concessions, a jigging dance contest and, new this year, an Ancestor Remembrance Walk.
Sponsored by the Mitchif Heritage Keepers nonprofit organization, the event will start at 9 a.m. each day with breakfast concessions and other activities.
During the day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday there will be art and craft booths, a raffle, concessions, guest speakers, music and dancing and more.
This year’s speakers are the Turtle Mountain Michif Living Language Project, a grant-funded initiative from Turtle Mountain Community College; Chris LaTray, an award-winning writer, author and storyteller; and Rosalyn LaPier, an award-winning Indigenous writer, ethnobotanist and environmental activist with a doctorate degree in environmental history.
The Turtle Mountain Michif Living Language Project’s purpose is to revitalize the Ojibwe language in and around the Turtle Mountain area, according to college’s website. The group’s three main objectives are to increase the number of fluent speakers within the Turtle Mountain Community through a Master-Apprentice program, create language materials for the community to use and build a language curriculum for preschools.
The two-hour program will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on June 3.
LaTray’s debut book, One Sentence Journal: Short Poems and Essay from the World at Large, won the 2018 Montana Book Award and the 2019 High Plains Book Award. He published his second book, Descended From a Travel-worn Satchel, in 2021, and his third book, Becoming Little Shell, will be published in the summer of 2023. He writes a bi-weekly newsletter, “An Irritable Metis,” as well.
He is an enrolled member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians and also identifies as Métis. Before writing books, he wrote freelance nonfiction and short fiction and was a contributing writer at the Missoula Independent. He lives near Missoula.
He will present on Saturday, June 3 at 4 p.m.
LaPier works within Indigenous communities to revitalize Indigenous and traditional ecological knowledge to address environmental justice and the climate crisis and to strengthen public policy for Indigenous languages.
She is a traditionally trained ethnobotanist, who learned ethnobotany and traditional ecological knowledge by apprenticing with her maternal grandmother, Annie Mad Plume Wall, and her aunt, Theresa Still Smoking, for more than 20 years.
She has written two award-winning books, two Blackfeet language lexicons and dozens of articles and commentaries. Her writing has appeared in The Conversation, High Country News, The Montana Naturalist and the Washington Post, among other publications.
Working on her third book, she splits her time between living in the heart of Salish country in Missoula and on the Blackfeet Reservation. She is an enrolled member of the Blackfeet Tribe of Montana and Métis.
She will present on Sunday, June 4 at 11 a.m.
The schedule for the daily events is as follows:
Friday, June 2:
9 a.m. — Flag raising and opening prayer
10 a.m. — Meet and greet
11 a.m. — Ancestor Walk, genealogy
12 p.m. — Lunch, kitchen opens
1 p.m. — Elder Panel
2:30 p.m. — Break, craft tables open
3 p.m. — Games and music
4 p.m. — Supper
5 p.m. — Making Pemmican
7 p.m. — Storytelling contest and music
Saturday, June 3:
9 a.m. to 10 a.m. — Craft tables open
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Turtle Mountain Community College Language Project Program
12 p.m. — Lunch break
1 p.m. — Elder Panel
2:30 p.m. — Break, craft tables open
3 p.m. — Music and games (Animal calls)
4 p.m. — Chris LaTray presents
5 p.m. — Supper
6 p.m. — Auction and raffle
7 p.m. — First round fiddle contest with music and dancing to follow
Sunday, June 4:
9 a.m. — Craft tables and social
10 a.m. — Sunday gospel music
11 a.m — Roz LaPier and Metis women’s Lifeway present
12 p.m. — Lunch, craft tables
1 p.m. — Fiddle competition finals
After fiddle finals — Closing
For more information about vendor tables or the event’s schedule, call 406-250-0762.