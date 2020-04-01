Bright Eyes Care & Rehab Center, Inc. will be closed until further notice to visitors, adoptions and surrenders, but will be open for emergency cases only.
The board members of the nonprofit animal shelter in Choteau hope the closure will help protect the few volunteers they have. They said they will abide by the stay-at-home order, which they strongly feel needs to be promoted by everyone.
An animal visit or adoption is not an essential service, but the animals still need to be tended to on a daily basis. Thus, only a limited number of volunteers will be allowed to work.