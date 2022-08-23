Montana Shakespeare in the Parks production of “King Lear” will be performed on Sunday, Aug. 28, in Choteau at 6 p.m. on the lawn at Skyline Lodge.
Those attending need to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the production. Food trucks Hot Dang Ninja and Dancing Piglets BBQ will be selling food starting at about 4:45 p.m. Those attending are also welcome to bring food and beverages to enjoy.
In case of inclement weather, the production will be held at Choteau Public Schools. No food or drinks will be allowed if the production is moved into the school.
Donations are still being accepted to help bring the production to Choteau. Choteau community members Devonna McCartney and Cody Marney are spearheading the fund. drive. Anyone who wants to donate to the show or become a sponsor can contact Marney at The Edge Salon. They will happily accept cash, checks made out to the Rocky Mountain Front Community Foundation or Venmo donations to Cody Marney, choosing the “payment between friends” option.
Marney said hosting the production in Choteau has become a summer-time tradition that is enjoyed by many.