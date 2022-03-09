The Teton County Commissioners, meeting March 3, voted to halt, or “abandon,” the South Fork Bridge rehabilitation or replacement project as outlined by the Federal Highway Administration and to “start over.”
Commission Chairman Joe Dellwo and Commissioner Sam Carlson voted for the halt. Commissioner Dick Snellman was absent.
The vote came after an hour-long discussion in which several people commented via email, Zoom and in person. Dellwo said some people had indicated a new bridge was needed, one that was two-lane, while others want to see the 75-year-old bridge, located about 22 miles northwest of Choteau, rehabilitated.
Dellwo said that Curtis Jorgenson, the project manager for the Federal Highway Administration based in Vancouver, Washington, and the contact person for the county’s Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) grant application, wanted the county to make a decision on whether his agency should begin doing the boring or drilling work to better understand the subsurface in the vicinity at a cost of $50,000 and whether to spend $80,000 coming up with a design that would meet the challenges of a replacement bridge location over the Teton River’s wide gravel-filled river bottom.
But Dellwo said Jorgenson was not clear on the steps that agency would take to address the issue that the old bridge, being more than 50 years old, with a connection to the state’s history during World War II, is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The federal government is mandated via a “Section 106/110” regulation to identify ways in which the agency could avoid, minimize or mitigate adverse effects to historic properties.
Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, requires federal agencies to take into account the effects of their projects on historic properties either listed in or eligible to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Section 110 lists the broad historic preservation responsibilities for federal agencies, so that historic preservation is completely addressed. It does not forbid destroying historic properties, once preservation has been considered and rejected.
The 75-year-old pony truss bridge was built by German internees, seamen detained in the United States when it declared war on Germany, Italy and so on. It has withstood any number of high-water events, including the unprecedented 1964 flood, that devastated the region when rain combined with mountain snowmelt. The concrete abutments have held while flood waters have eroded the gravel approaches, time and time again.
Dellwo said the Section 106 process must be done first. He downplayed the idea that a future flood would destroy the old bridge. “It’s not going to fall down,” he said, adding that it would be “prudent to back away now,” until he has certainty in the Section 106 review process. He said after that, the county could apply for a new FLAP grant. “Let’s do the historic aspect first,” he said, adding, “Then start over.”
Dellwo elaborated, “We need to regroup. We don’t want to spend $130,000 this spring. I’m not comfortable” going ahead without the 106 process in hand, he said. He noted that Jorgenson was on vacation and could not take part in the March 3 meeting.
Highlights of some commenters follow.
Ross Mantione, a retired Federal Highway Administration employee who now lives in the Choteau area, argued, among other things, that the Section 106 process will have to be done anyway, so the county should go ahead with the current application and not halt it. He said the historical review process is not intended to stop projects, just to avoid or minimize adverse effects. “There will always be a 106. We can’t avoid a 106, it occurs while we move forward,” he said.
Rocky Mountain District Ranger Mike Munoz, an employee of the U.S. Forest Service which owns the bridge, agreed. “The 106 can go forward. We would have to do it.” His preference was for a new bridge, one that the county, and not his agency, would then own.
Winifred-based Candi Zion, a leader in the informal group, Teton Canyon History Project, said, “We want to have it rehabbed in place.” She said because anyone can nominate the bridge for the National Register, the Teton Canyon History Project people are going to do that.
Choteau area landowner and former Teton County commissioner Mary Sexton, who wants full consideration for bridge rehabilitation, reminded the commissioners they were given three alternatives (besides the leave-as-is one), for crossing the river that needed full review, i.e., a 500-plus-foot bridge replacement costing $10 million for which the county would have to provide a 13.42% match, an 87-foot-long bridge replacement costing $3 million, or a rehabilitation of the existing bridge costing $3 million.
Dellwo acknowledged the input from the people who are interested in the bridge’s preservation via rehabilitation, including an idea to somehow move the bridge to a location at Fort Missoula where many foreign internees had to sit out World War II.
Dellwo said he understands the concept of saving historic infrastructure, noting that he himself lives in a house built in the 1890s. Personally, he said, he would like to see the bridge replaced to benefit the landowners up the Teton River valley.
Great Falls Engineering completed a 22-page bridge inspection for the Helena/Lewis and Clark National Forest in September 2021, which was given to the county commissioners. It stated that the superstructure has minor defects and deterioration in the steel truss members, and it noted concrete deterioration. But the abutments have not settled, considering the bridge has “very poor channel alignment. Very unstable.” Added to that the single-lane bridge has only a 12-foot, three-inch usable width.
Significantly, the inspection noted that weight limit signs are not required at each end.
The weight limit factor came into the discussion during comments and a follow-up email addressed that.
Choteau Volunteer Fire Department Chief Matt Passmore and Teton County Fire Chief Steve Rose said their firetrucks and water-tender vehicles, etc., cannot cross the bridge, because it has no designated weight limit and is too narrow. They said the drive from Choteau up gravel-layered Bellview Road instead of the paved Teton Canyon Road adds 30 to 45 minutes to response times, something that is problematic in times of emergency. Rose added that the bridge would become a “bottleneck or choke point” in an emergency.
Zion addressed the weight issue. “The bridge is currently not posted with weight limit signage and should be if it is an issue for fire suppression vehicles and others,” she said. “The load rating in the bridge’s structural report covers its weight ranges for vehicle types including triple-axle to six-axle trucks with trailers. The bridge is rated to carry a Type 3 triple-axle truck weighing up to 62,500 lbs. The rating indicates the bridge can serve the functionality of fire suppression as long as a vehicle doesn’t exceed that weight. A fire truck full of water can weigh 38,000 pounds, a large, full fire truck can weigh around 60,000 pounds.”
Zion repeated her contention, argued at a Feb. 3 commissioners meeting, that the bridge, based on a prior report, has a sufficiency factor of 61.9 or 62, where a factor of 49 or lower would indicate replacement. Therefore, rehabilitation should happen.
Dellwo said he was aware that the current FLAP application funding would “go away.” He added that he wanted to do the right thing for the county, keep all players informed and not rush the process.
In other business:
•The commissioners approved a revised $127,000 state/federal grant to reimburse the Power Water and Sewer District for necessary repairs already completed to its existing water system. The funding came from the federal American Rescue Plan Act Water and Sewer Minimum Allocation Grant, via the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
•Teton County Planner Dani Arps said the public has a 30-day opportunity to comment on the revised floodplain maps as guided by FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “We won’t see the new map data being effective for a few years yet but the data collection has begun,” she clarified in an email. The link to learn more information is at http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/water/operations/floodplain-management/teton.