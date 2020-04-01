The Covid-19 pandemic has increased demand for (and in some cases, inspired hoarding of) various hygiene and cleaning products, but perhaps the most needed items seeing shortages are personal protective equipment for medical staff. In Teton County, volunteers have created hundreds of homemade face masks to reduce the demand on the medical-grade equipment.
Last week, Emily Bouma decided she needed a hobby while she was practicing social distancing at home. Her son urged her to start sewing.
“I haven’t sewed since home ec. class in high school. My son does, and he said, ‘Mom, you should get a sewing machine and we can compete.’ So I did. Then, a friend of mine in Maryland posted a link to a tutorial on how to make face masks, and I thought it was an easy enough way to help out,” Bouma said.
Her husband walked in on March 23 while she was making face masks and commented that she would “need an army” to complete the project. She said she had a friend with an army — an army of Hutterite women.
She contacted a friend at the Miller Colony and proposed the idea. They were happy to help, but didn’t know how to make them. So Bouma printed out instructions and brought a few samples she had made to the colony.
“Because they make all their own clothes, they are expert seamstresses and they have huge stashes of fabric,” said Bouma. “I met them outside because we wanted to distance ourselves and not be confined in a building. They just started dragging stacks and stacks of fabric out, asking what would work. It was amazing.”
Forty ladies — just about every woman age 15 and up — from the colony pitched in to sew masks. After two days, they had made 775, plus the 30 that Bouma made for a total of 805.
“When I went to pick them up, I asked one of the guys standing there if he could lead a prayer for us, that these masks would go on to do good and that healthcare professionals would know that they aren’t forgotten. I didn’t realize men there can’t lead prayer if they’re not the pastor, so I prayed. I think it was my first time ever leading a prayer in public, and I think it was very powerful,” said Bouma.
The masks are made out of double layers of 100% cotton, with elastic bands to loop around the ears. Bouma, following sanitation tips from a friend of hers who works at a hospital, then lays out all the masks and sprays them with a Lysol concentrate solution. Once the solution dries, she puts them in the washing machine and clothes dryer on high heat settings. The final step is ironing them all and packing them up to ship.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement on March 17 titled “Strategies for Optimizing the Supply of Facemasks: Covid-19.” In the statement, the CDC said homemade face masks should only be used “for care of patients with COVID-19 as a last resort” because their capability to protect the health care provider is unknown. Medical staff should always use N95 respirators when tending to a COVID-19 patient, if they are available. The statement went on to say, “homemade masks should ideally be used in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front (that extends to the chin or below) and sides of the face.” Face shields are clear, often plastic sheets attached to a visor around the head to protect the wearer from bodily fluids.
Homemade face masks for the general public, however, have about the same effect as covering a cough with one’s sleeve — and they also cover any saliva droplets that escape from a person’s mouth as he breathes and speaks. Bacteria and viruses can still escape from the cloth, but the mask will at least lessen the range that germs can travel while keeping one’s hands uncontaminated.
Bouma said although many medical facilities in Montana aren’t accepting homemade masks yet, there are plenty of organizations in other states requesting them.
“I have a friend in Seattle who says they’re at ground zero. They have a huge need for them, so we’re sending 60 of them to a Seattle facility. The Teton County Health Department and the drug store also requested a few. And I also made contact with the V.A. hospital in Helena. If we can’t find a home for them locally, there’s many places nationwide that need all the help they can get,” said Bouma.
“I want to encourage others to get together and try this, or maybe sew hospital gowns because I know there will be a need for that,” she said. “We thought about doing gowns too, but they take a lot of fabric, and I’m not sure we have enough right now.”
Hutterite colonies do not accept cash donations, but those wanting to restock the colony’s fabric supply can send fabric or gift cards to craft stores to Bouma at 1150 19th Road N.W., Choteau, MT 59422.
Pondera Medical Center in Conrad is already requesting homemade gowns from the community. A Facebook post made on its page on March 27 said, “We know we have some sewers in the Golden Triangle and we are humbly asking for your assistance in these unprecedented times. This link will take you to the COVID-19 webpage on the Pondera Medical Center website. At the very top are patterns for hospital gowns that we, and all healthcare facilities, are in need of.” To access the link, go to ponderamedical.org and click the “COVID-19” tab.
Several local churches are also making homemade face masks. Pastor Zach Bechtold with Choteau United Methodist Church said several people in his congregation are making masks. Theresa Oksness, the secretary for Choteau Baptist Church, said at least six women there are also joining the effort.
“My mom, Bobbie Babcock at Skyline Lodge is 93 and she’s using her quilt stash. She is just cranking them out,” said Oksness.
She said the hardest material to find is the elastic. She and her husband had to shop online for it at unconventional sources, and she is expecting two shipments of 288-yard spools this week.
“I think we’ll be able to make at least 50,” she said. “Some will be sent to the post offices and the clinic in Fairfield. Most places we’ve called that originally said they didn’t want them are requesting them now. I think it’s hitting close to home as the number of cases in Montana rises.”
“If anyone wants one, contact the church and we’ll provide one. They don’t make the grade for medical facilities, but I hope they’re helpful,” she added.
Fairfield industrial technology teacher R.J. Rogers is also making face masks, but his are a little different, as he’s using his 3-D printer to create respirator-shaped masks that are designed to hold a filter insert.
Rogers first got the idea after seeing a TV news report about Dusty Richardson, Spencer Zaugg and Colton Zaugg of Billings, who designed the 3-D printed “Montana Masks” and published the files and directions on their dentistry business website, longliveyoursmile.com.
“My wife and I were watching the news and we looked at each other and I said, ‘Well I can print some of those to help out,’” said Rogers.
It takes Rogers four hours to print a large adult size mask, and three hours to print a medium one.
“When I get to the school in the morning, I start one. Then I start another one on my lunch break and another one at the end of the day before I go home. So, I can do three a day,” Rogers explained
Each mask is made of PLA plastic and can be sanitized between uses. A mask costs anywhere from $1 to $2 in materials. As of Friday, March 27, Rogers had made five masks, and hoped to make at least 20, depending on the need he sees for them. He contacted Carmen Staigmiller of Frontier Family Practice in Fairfield, and said the clinic requested a few of the masks.
“I told Carmen I don’t have the elastic straps or the filter for them, and she thought they could get them. I’m doing my part making the masks, and if someone else can help with the other supplies, that would be great,” said Rogers.
The small communities of Teton County surely understand one thing when dealing with a contagious virus: wash your hands, then lend one.