The show is a go. The Teton Antique Steam and Gas Association’s 37th annual Threshing Bee and Bazaar will be held Sept. 18-20 on the TASGA grounds in Choteau.
Members of the association have worked hard to make sure the event can safely be held with the current COVID-19 health concerns. “The outdoor setting which is spread out allowing for social distancing is a bonus,” said TASGA member Sandy Corey. “Besides being outdoors, there have been a few other changes made to make it possible to host the event.”
Corey said TASGA worked with the Teton County Health Department to create a working plan for holding the event. “We are all excited to be hosting the annual event and welcome everyone to come and join the fun one day or all three,” she said.
The members built a ramp on the side of the church allowing for handicap access into the church and making it possible for one-way flow with an entrance and exit when visiting the building. The same set up with an entrance and exit will be used at other buildings on the grounds. Where needed, volunteers will be doing extra cleaning and food servers will be taking extra precautions.
The grounds will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $10 a person or $25 a family and is good for all three days. Children 12 and under are free. Daily activities include a threshing demonstration at 1 p.m. and parade of tractors at 3 p.m. There will also be tractor-drawn train rides for children who are seated in converted storage drums from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Andy Watson, owner of Big Sky Pottery in Fairfield, will give pottery demonstrations on Saturday and a square dance group will perform at noon on the same day. Also planned for Saturday is a pulled pork dinner at 4 p.m.
Sunday will include a church service at 9 a.m. in the TASGA Country Church led by the Accordion Gospel Players from Great Falls. TASGA members have built pews out of lumber cut at the sawmill for the church.
To be featured on the grounds are the Old Time Print Shop, TASGA Country Church, a homestead house, schoolhouse, blacksmith shop, the Collins Post Office and the Choteau Train Depot. There will be stationary engines and vintage tractors to see on the grounds and several vendors who will be setting up tables and peddling a variety of items. “The vendors are excited to come as many of the events they generally attend have been cancelled this year,” Corey said.
A few local musicians will provide music throughout the three days at the grounds. Corey said Barbara Larson normally spearheads this entertainment that is always enjoyed by those in attendance.
The group will also be selling raffle tickets for a variety of items, most of which are handmade and donated by the members. The drawing will be held Sunday afternoon. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win.
The TASGA association was formed in 1983. Corey estimates there are about 35 members with an average of 20 attending the meetings. “The group originally formed to actively keep the history of the agriculture of the area alive,” Rick Corey, a charter member of the group said. “Today with more and more residents of the county not involved in agriculture, it is even more important to preserve this history.”
The first few bees were held at Ove Larson’s property north of Choteau. The group elected to find a central location for the group. Choteau was selected and land leased from both the town and county beside the Choteau Weatherbeater Arena.
Corey said most members are retired, but that certainly isn’t a requirement. They welcome men and women of all ages. The association meets at 2 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month and is always looking for new members. Dues are $15 a year. Dan Lannen is the club president this year.
TASGA members volunteer their time at the grounds, as well. Throughout the year, they do general maintenance and scheduled painting projects including staining the washhouse and homestead. The month leading up to the threshing bee is especially busy with mowing and final clean up. The members also cut and bind the grain and haul the grain to be used in the threshing demonstrations. This year, Andy Passmore graciously left a few swathes of grain in a field near Bright Eyes for club members to cut and gather. The group also made a trip to the mountains to gather logs to be cut in the sawmill.