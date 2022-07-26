Memory Loss Conversations is a virtual, informal, social group for those adjusting to memory loss or dementia. This group provides a safe space to share support and encouragement and explore positive ways of living with memory loss. Some topics have included exploring hopes and fears, identifying personal strengths and sharing practical coping strategies.
Memory loss may feel overwhelming, but with camaraderie and encouragement found in connecting with others with similar experiences, you can continue living a happy, productive life, while still creating opportunities to embrace beauty, happiness and kindness with your loved ones.
This online group, open to everyone regardless of place of residence, is offered Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Patti Holkup of Dementia Friendly Missoula in partnership with Missoula Aging Services is the group facilitator. You can participate from across the state by telephone or online using Zoom. There is no cost to participate.
If you or someone you care about is experiencing memory loss and wishes to participate or learn more, call Missoula Aging Services at 406-728-7682.