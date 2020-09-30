Note: In respect for the anonymity of these addiction support groups, the names of some people are changed or abbreviated upon their request.
Even though COVID-19 has prompted health restrictions on group gatherings, addiction support groups in Choteau have been continuing their mission.
Narcotics Anonymous
After meeting via online videoconferences for a few weeks, Choteau Narcotics Anonymous Coordinator Jessica J. said she is happy to be back to in-person meetings.
“Turnout was great before we started the Zoom meetings. It got worse when we went online, because not everybody had access to those meetings, and it isn’t the same as being there in-person. Now that we’ve gone back to in-person, it’s gotten better,” she said.
Jessica has been serving as the group coordinator — chairing meetings, making sure the location is ready and going on calls — for two years now.
“I got clean two and a half years ago and there wasn’t a group here at that time. A friend of mine started the group and then moved, so I took over,” she explained.
Jessica became addicted to drugs after suffering a traumatic loss of a loved one. Joining NA wasn’t an immediate match for her, but after giving it one more try, she found acceptance and a way to make positive change in her life and the lives of others going through similar struggles.
“I had just got out of jail, and my life had fallen apart. I knew something had to change, and I knew I couldn’t be around my old friends,” she said. “I had attended NA and AA meetings when I was younger, and it didn’t work. I tried it again and it just clicked this time. I found people here that I have kindred spirits with. It’s non-judgmental.”
For those who are new to NA, Jessica recommends going to meetings more often, at least once or twice a week. Over time, people figure out what frequency works for them. “It’s more of a lifestyle,” she said. “That’s what works for me. It’s all about sharing our strengths and struggles with each other and learning to be better people.”
The NA group also collaborates with other addiction support groups in the area.
“In our small community, any help counts,” Jessica said. “We do a lot of mixing in our area, just because we’re a small group. Sometimes we’ll join up with the Alcoholics Anonymous group. Our meetings are open, too, so if you have family members who are addicts and you need help understanding things, we can help you too.”
The Choteau NA group usually has two to five regular members, but that number varies. While Choteau’s is the only NA group in the county, Conrad started a group in the last year and there are several options in Great Falls, as well.
The Choteau Narcotics Anonymous group meets at 7 p.m. on Thursdays at Trinity Lutheran Church. People who are more comfortable attending virtual meetings can still call into the NA meetings. Call Jessica J. at 590-5535 to connect with the group or to receive more information.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Like the NA group, Choteau’s Alcoholics Anonymous group met via Zoom teleconferences for a while, but is now back to meeting face-to-face. Branden Seaman coordinates the group now, but it will soon be changing hands.
“We try to keep everyone active in the group,” said Seaman. “I’ve done it for a few years now, and it’s a smaller group, so we take turns opening the meetings.”
The AA meetings in Choteau generally sees five to seven regular members, but sometimes has as many as 13. They meet at 7 p.m. on Mondays at Choteau Trinity Lutheran Church.
Seaman reminds folks that those who are addicted to other substances than alcohol are still entirely welcome to join Alcoholics Anonymous.
“We deal with alcohol primarily, but this is a great program for anyone, and anonymity is very important to us There are also 12-step programs in Augusta, Conrad, Dutton, Shelby and Fort Shaw,” he said.
A phone list of all the meetings and who to get in contact with if you need a ride is available from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.
Other groups
The Al-Anon group in Choteau for the family and friends of alcoholics is inactive for the time being, but information and resources for anyone is available through the Choteau AA and NA groups. One can also find information about local meeting locations and times for Al-Anon and Alateen (Al-anon groups specifically for teenagers and youth) groups by calling 888-4AL-ANON (888-425-2666).