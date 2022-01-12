The Montana Association for Career and Technical Education recently announced that Denise (Carlson) Holland, a professor of business at the University of Montana Western, has been selected as the 2021 Montana Career and Technical Education Post-Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Holland, who grew up on a Choteau-area ranch, attended Bynum Elementary School and graduated from Choteau High School in 1991. She is the younger daughter of Wayne and Judy Carlson of Dillon, formerly of Choteau.
Holland, who has earned a doctorate in education, has taught at Montana Western since 2001. Before joining the UMW faculty, Holland taught public high school courses in business and marketing in Idaho and Montana and assisted elementary teachers in creating technology projects.
Her primary teaching and research interests include business education, technology integration, computer applications and business communications. In her classes, students are working on practical skills needed for today’s workforce such as hard skills (computer skills) and soft skills (communications and team building).
This award recognizes the finest career and technical education teachers at the postsecondary level who have demonstrated innovation in the classroom, commitment to their students and dedication to the improvement of CTE in their institutions and communities.
The Association for Career and Technical Education is the largest national education association dedicated to the advancement of education that prepares youth and adults for careers. Montana ACTE is a member state with a mission to provide leadership in developing an educated, prepared and competitive workforce.
The Montana Association for Career and Technical Education provides the career and technical education necessary to create the highly skilled workforce that supports the demands of the 21st century economy and promotes economic development in Montana’s communities.