District Judge Robert G. Olson on Wednesday, Dec. 15, denied Choteau parent Micah James Martin’s request for an emergency injunction, that would have required the Teton County Health Department to move a scheduled pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Dec. 16 from the Choteau High School gym to “an appropriate medical facility.”
Olson ruled that the Health Department does not have to move the clinic, and the clinic can go ahead as planned in the gym from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Health Department staff will be providing Pfizer-BioNTech’s pediatric vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, whose parents have granted permission for their children to receive the vaccine, the first in a two-dose regimen.
The Health Department has provided the first dose of the vaccine to 18 children in that age group at clinics held in the Greenfield, Power, Dutton/Brady and Fairfield public schools earlier this month, according to public health nurse Marcia Kelly.
On Dec. 8 Martin filed his petition in the 9th Judicial District Court naming the Teton County Health Department and Choteau Public School as the respondents in his “request for emergency injunction.”
In his petition, Martin argued that a controversial COVID-19 vaccination clinic on school grounds would cause students undue stress and interfere with their learning environment. He also said that having a vaccination clinic on school property would erode the privacy of families seeking their own medical decisions and that it could result in children being bullied for getting or not getting the vaccine.
Teton County Attorney Joe Coble, representing the Health Department, and Missoula attorney Kevin Twidwell, representing Choteau Public Schools, both filed responses to Martin’s petition, arguing that Martin cited no facts and no law that would prevent the clinic from being held on school property.
The Choteau school board, meeting on Dec. 14, unanimously voted to oppose the request for injunctive relief, saying that the school buildings and campus are public property, owned by district taxpayers, and that the school’s policy has been to provide the buildings and grounds for use by the community whenever possible. Board members said they were concerned that acquiescing to Martin’s request would open the door for battles over other uses of school property whenever parents or other citizens opposed the proposed use.
In the school’s response to the petition, Twidwell wrote that Martin “provided no legal or factual basis to support his request. Instead he makes speculative and unsubstantiated claims that students will be subject to bullying or stress by the mere presence of the clinic, and that allowing the clinic to occur on school property will somehow be seen as endorsing the vaccine or will erode parents’ ability to make healthcare decisions for their children.”
Twidwell said those claims are not accurate. “The school district, in accordance with its policies, agreed to allow the Health Department to use the high school gym for its clinic but has little or no involvement in the clinic other than offering the space to administer the vaccinations to students who have parental consent to receive the vaccination.”
Twidwell and Coble both noted in their responses that the burden of proof rested on Martin, who needed to show that there was a likelihood his case would succeed on its merits; that there would be irreparable harm without the injunction; that the balance of equities tipped in his favor; and that an injunction would be in the public’s interest.
“Here, the petitioner has not cited any law that he believes the school (or the Health Department) is violating; instead, he offers only speculative reasons why he thinks the clinic should not be held on school property,” Twidwell wrote.
Twidwell also noted that the school district has for years routinely allowed the Health Department to use its buildings to conduct yearly flu vaccination clinics. He also said that the school took extra steps to avoid the appearance of endorsing the vaccine. When the school hosts the influenza vaccination clinic, it sends home permission slips with students for the Health Department. In this instance, he said, the school did not send permission slips home, and permission slips were only available from the Health Department.
“In short, the school district simply agreed to provide the Health Department with physical space to conduct its clinic and left all the details and work to the Health Department,” Twidwell wrote.
“Given that the school district followed its own policies, the school district is legally entitled to allow the vaccine clinic to occur,” Twidwell wrote. Martin “has not made a prima facie case that he will likely succeed on the merits of his claims, and the court should deny the injunction.”
In his response for the Health Department, Coble wrote, Martin “makes no allegation of irreparable harm outside of speculation. Petitioner cites no authority or legal position, no allegation that the Health Department is operating outside of the law, and no specific example of how any student will be harmed. Petitioner suggests peer pressure or ‘bullying’ may occur if vaccinations occur on school grounds, but this seems speculative at best. No student could be coerced by other students as parental permission is required for any students under 18.”
Further, Coble said, the Health Department’s legal duties include working to help prevent the spread of communicable diseases and that effort includes providing vaccines to those who wish to receive them. “Providing vaccines at the school simply provides an opportunity for students to receive them (with parental permission) in a way that is least disruptive to the school day,” Coble wrote.
He asked the judge to deny Martin’s request without a hearing based on the insufficiency of the information Martin provided to the court.
Before the judge ruled in the case, Martin supplemented his request and affidavit with a petition signed by 42 Choteau residents and parents. He asked Judge Olson to take “judicial notice” of the community petition, which, he wrote, “serves to alert this court that the petitioner is not acting alone in the matter but has strong support from concerned parents and citizens of the city of Choteau.
The petition said those who signed it asked the judge to grant the emergency injunction “against any and all COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled to be held on school property at the Choteau Public School” and that they do not believe the clinic is in the best interest of the students and that “there has been no recourse for parents who disagree with the clinic being held on school grounds set forth by the local school board, the school administration or the County Health Department.”
Martin wrote that he was confident he could have gathered more signatures given more time “as the public opposition to this clinic grows with more public awareness.”
In his order, Judge Olson concurred with the arguments from the school district and the county. Martin “has not alleged sufficient facts to warrant a hearing on his petition,” Olson wrote. “The Petitioner has presented no evidence or allegation that demonstrate he may succeed on the merits.”
Olson said facts in the case show that the Health Department has routinely used school facilities for flu vaccination clinics. Martin did not present any evidence that students are being coerced to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, the judge said, noting that students can only receive a vaccination with parental permission.
“Additionally, the Petitioner [Martin] has only provided speculative injury and fear of possible injury,” Olson wrote. “Speculation and fear of injury are not enough to issue an injunction. Lastly, the balance of equities and public interest weigh in favor of the school district. The Petitioner has cited no law to prohibit a vaccination clinic be held on school property. The vaccination clinic at the school provides easier access to the vaccine to those who want it and/or have parental permission to receive the vaccine in a way least disruptive to the school day. As a practical matter, if a parent is concerned about the vaccination clinic, they have the choice of keeping their child home from school from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the day of the clinic.”