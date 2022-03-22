Choteau will host its second “Wild Wings in Choteau” — a three-day festival celebrating the annual waterfowl migration — on March 25-27 with events planned at the Stage Stop Inn and the state’s Freezout Lake Wildlife Management Area.
Nancy Milewski, Mike Schwitters and Maggie Carr, three of the people who are working on the Wild Wings committee, a loosely organized group of about 10 key people, told the Acantha last week that they are thrilled to bring the Wild Wings festival back to Choteau after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just want people to know the event is happening this year,” Milewski said. “We hope they will come and celebrate the bird migration. It’s all about the birds.”
The first Wild Wings festival was held in March 2019, after the impetus for the birding festival grew out of a Montana Economic Developers Association community assessment, which the Choteau-Area Port Authority facilitated in 2018.
The idea of capitalizing on the waterfowl migration for a local event seemed like a natural since the migration of hundreds of thousands of tundra swans, snow geese, Ross’s geese, Canada geese and other birds every spring already draws people from across the state to the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Freezout WMA, located on U.S. Highway 89 between Choteau and Fairfield.
In 2019, a committee formed and named the new event, “Wild Wings in Choteau” and picked a date that coincided with the beginning of the migration and with the Old Trail Museum’s annual Wild Game Feed potluck and benefit auction.
The waterfowl migration began in earnest last week and will continue roughly through the first week in April, Schwitters said.
One of the most common questions people ask about the migration is when can they see the birds, Milewski said.
The typical pattern, she said, is for the birds to rise early and depart the ponds for the nearby grain fields where they dine on kernels of barley left in the fields. Then, between 10 and 11 a.m., they return to the ponds, where they rest until late in the day, when they fly out to feed again and then return to the ponds at twilight.
“They are here for their bed and breakfast,” Milewski said. “We’re their paparazzi.”
Nothing compares to being at the ponds in the late evening and feeling and hearing the rush of the flocks coming overhead, returning to the ponds, she said, adding that it’s not only the sight of the birds but also all the sounds of their birdsongs and the rush of their feathers.
Carr said, “It’s so amazing,” adding that she encourages families to take part in the festival. “It’s a fun thing for kids to do,” she said.
This year’s Wild Wings event begins on Friday, March 25, at the Stage Stop Inn with a meet and greet from 6 to 7 p.m. Raffle prizes will be on display and the Dirty Weiner and Copper Creek Coffee food trucks will provide dinner for purchase.
Then at 7 p.m., FWP wildlife biologist Brent Lonner will give a free presentation titled, “Migration: Rocky Mountain Front Wildlife Interpretations.”
On Saturday, March 26, from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., there will be guided caravan tours of Freezout Lake WMA.
Those wanting to go on the tour should meet at the motel front doors at 6:30 a.m. Carpooling will be encouraged. At Freezout, Milewski, Carr and Schwitters, a world-renowned master birder, will be on hand to provide information on the migration.
Milewski said there will be pilot vehicles flagging for the caravans and there will be extra vigilance at the WMA from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. Signs will be put upon the north and south sides of the lake complex, warning other drivers of the birdwatching event, she said.
They recommend everyone who visits the area have a “designated driver” who is not birdwatching and to pull entirely off the highway into the parking areas on both sides of the highway.
Choteau businesses are encouraged to offer activities during the day on Saturday as the peak birdwatching hours are early morning, then 10 to 11 a.m. and then again at dusk.
The Choteau Arts Studio & Gallery on Saturday will have a childern’s book signing with Phyllis Bechtold on Saturday from 10 to noon; then from 3 to 5 p.m., making paper cranes with Diane Anderson and refreshments and music by Badger Creek.
Saturday at 1 p.m., Stella Capoccia, Ph.D., an assistant biology professor from Montana Tech in Butte, along with Milewski and Lonner will present “White geese over Montana (and beyond): Perspectives from a migratory bird including correlations between the Berkeley Pit and Freezout Lake WMA.” This presentation at the Stage Stop Inn is also free.
At the conclusion of the program, organizers will draw for winners of raffle prizes, including a pair of Vortex binoculars and other items. (Tickets for the drawing will be sold at the motel on Friday evening and before the Saturday program.)
At 5:30 p.m., Saturday, the doors at the Stage Stop Inn Rocky Mountain Convention Center will open for the Old Trail Museum’s Wild Game Feed, starting with no-host drinks followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Admission is by freewill donation. As in the past, the feed will feature potluck wild game and non-game dishes prepared by OTM board members and community members.
The event includes a silent auction, live auction and 50/50 drawing. Silent auction item donations are welcomed from businesses, individuals and organizations.
For more information on donating to the silent auction or to sign up to bring an entrée, salad or dessert, call Julie Ameline, the OTM director, at 406-889-6000 or visit oldtrailmuseum.org.
Donations for the nonprofit museum can also be mailed to Old Trail Museum, 823 N. Main Ave., Choteau, MT 59422.
Sunday, March 27, will be the last day of the festival. Again, there will be guided caravan tours of Freezout, leaving the motel at 6:30 a.m.
Milewski and Carr said the event is designed to draw more visitors to Choteau during the off-season in hopes that while here, visitors will patronize local businesses for dining, fuel, shopping and lodging.
“This is a great business opportunity,” Carr said.
Milewski said the event is also an educational opportunity in that people can learn more about the waterfowl migration and the event can help more people learn about what Choteau has to offer.
She said the festival is grateful for the partnerships with local and regional organizations, including the Stage Stop Inn, Old Trail Museum, the Choteau Arts Studio & Gallery, the city of Choteau, the Choteau Area Port Authority, the Choteau Chamber of Commerce, Montana FWP and Montana Tech.
Carr said the festival organizers have received grants from Sun River Electric Cooperative and 3 Rivers Communications plus a Recovery Destination Grant from the state’s COVID relief fund.
Milewski said many Choteau businesses have donated raffle prizes along with prizes donated by Vortex, Ducks Unlimited and the Red Ants Pants festival.
“The Choteau community involvement is expanding and also the state involvement is expanding,” Milewski said.
Milewski and Schwitters both said those visiting Freezout may also see eagles drawn here by the waterfowl migration. On March 16, she said, they counted 112 bald eagles, mostly on one pond, feeding on carp that have died frozen in the ice.
Schwitters said that’s the most eagles he has ever seen at Freezout at one time.
“We have a love-hate relationship with eagles,” Milewski said. The geese, swans and other birds will come in and settle on the ponds, and then the eagles come in and the waterfowl will explode off the water, swirl around, and then come back and land again, she said.
While there is no charge for any of the events, Carr said people who plan to attend are asked to pre-register at visitchoteau.com/wings-registration to help organizers know how many people are likely to attend the two talks and go on the tours. There will also be a registration table set up at the Stage Stop Inn.
Anyone wanting to make reservations at the Stage Stop Inn for the Wild Wings weekend can call 406-466-5900 or go online to www.stagestopinn.com. For more information on the festival, go online to visitchoteau.com/wings or on social media at facebook.com/wildwingschoteau.