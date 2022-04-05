Area businesses and civic organizations are encouraged to each donate three dozen candy-filled plastic eggs for the Chamber of Commerce Easter egg hunt which will be held on April 16 at the Choteau City Park in conjunction with the Fourth of July fireworks fundraiser at the Choteau Pavilion.
The fireworks fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Pavilion while the Easter egg hunt, for children 10 and younger, is set for 1 p.m. in the Choteau City Park.
Those preparing eggs are asked to tape them shut so they won’t spring open as they are tossed out for the hunt. If businesses are placing coins in plastic eggs as a special bonus to the finders, they should label those sacks of eggs sepa-rately so that they are placed in areas where older children will be hunting to avoid a choking hazard for very young children.
Businesses can drop their eggs off at the Choteau City Office, Main Street Express, the Choteau Acantha, the Flying Bison Mercantile or 2 Buck’s Inc., before 5 p.m. on April 15. Any business or individual whose eggs have not been dropped off by then should take them to the park before 10 a.m. on April 16.
The fireworks fundraiser, sponsored by the Choteau Chamber, Choteau 4-H clubs and the Choteau Lions Club and Soroptimists, will feature carnival games for children, a silent auction for shoppers, a free-will luncheon and a bake sale.
New this year, fundraiser Chairman Cody Marney will have a booth at the fireworks fundraiser to sign up donors for the Gift of Life program. Potential do-nors need to be between the ages of 18 and 35 and in good health. Swabbing and required paperwork will be done at the booth.
Anyone who is unable to attend but still wants to make a cash donation can do so through the Choteau City Office, P.O. Box 619, Choteau, MT 59422. Those wishing to make a donation using a credit card can go online to: go-fundme.com/choteaufireworks.
Any business, organization or individual who has an item to donate to the silent auction can drop off the item at the Choteau Acantha or call Marney at 406-590-5698 to arrange for a pickup.
The Choteau Soroptimists will host a bake sale during the fundraiser and would appreciate donations of baked goods such as breads, pies, cookies, cakes, cupcakes and more. Anyone wanting to donate baked goods should contact Sally Haas of the Soroptimists or drop items off at the Choteau Pavilion by 10:30 a.m. on April 16.
Volunteers are always welcome to help with the event. If you would like to volunteer, please contact Marney.