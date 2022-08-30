Bulldog Spirit Camp for children ages 3-18 is set for Thursday, Sept. 28, from 2:45 to 4:30 p.m. on the Choteau High School football field or in the elementary school gym if the weather is bad.
CHS cheer coach Julie Shepherd and staff and the cheerleading team will instruct campers, who will learn cheers, a halftime dance, jumps and kicks. Campers will receive a T shirt and cheer items.
The camp is a fundraiser for the cheer team, and the cost is $20 per participant.
Campers will be invited to perform at the homecoming pep assembly on Friday, Sept. 30, to ride a cheer float in the homecoming parade and dance at halftime of the football game that evening.
Registration forms are available at both the elementary and high
school offices.
For more information, please contact Coach Julie Shepherd at the school at 406-466-5364, on her cell at 406-590-2734 or email her at julie.shepherd@choteauschools.net.