Nov. 7 — 4:53 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 37 Open Buckle Road and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 5:31 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a motorist about a dispute with her boyfriend in the vehicle. The woman was traveling on Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 89. The information was turned over to the Montana Highway Patrol.
— 9:43 a.m., motorist reported an erratic driver on Interstate 15 causing a traffic concern.
— 11:07 a.m., motorist driving a pickup and horse trailer on Interstate 15 reported running out of gas and was worried about traffic as they didn’t have flashers for the horse trailer or cones to place on the road to alert drivers of their vehicle.
— 5:32 a.m., Malmstrom Air Force Base Security Forces members turned over two weapon cases with weapons inside they found to the Sheriff’s Office.
Nov. 8 — 12:32 a.m., Benefis Teton Medical Center personnel requested a coroner.
— 7:06 p.m., driver on Interstate 15 reported hitting a deer which caused extensive damage to the vehicle.
— 7:48 p.m., deputy responded to a vehicle with grain which had tipped over into the ditch on Fourth Lane Northeast of Secondary Highway 221. The Dutton Volunteer Fire Department also responded to help with traffic and fluids leaking for the vehicle. MHP was also notified of the accident.
Nov. 9 — 11:46 a.m., Sheriff’s Office notified of a vehicle in the ditch off Secondary Highway 220 and intersection of Secondary Highway 221.
— 3:26 p.m., motorist whose vehicle was broke down contacted the Sheriff’s Office for information on towing services in the region.
— 4:16 p.m., Sheriff’s Office coordinated with Valley County Sheriff’s Office regarding a woman who had been arrested on a warrant.
— 9:20 p.m., deputies responded to a dispute in Dutton where a man was causing a disturbance.
Nov. 10 — 5:18 a.m., Sheriff’s Office worked on an arrest warrant with the Billings Police Department.
— 6:07 a.m., Choteau resident reported someone had knocked on her bedroom window which is near an alleyway.
— 12:09 p.m., Brady residents spoke with Sheriff’s Office regarding a missing truck.
— 2:27 p.m., dispatch spoke with a woman who reported her wallet stolen in Great Falls.
— 5:40 p.m., Bynum resident reported both her home and vehicle had been gone through but does not believe anything was taken.
Nov. 11 — 8:56 a.m., Choteau ambulance was requested for a non-responsive individual at 5 Fellows Road.
— 10:06 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of two individuals sleeping in a running car on 12th Road Northeast, one mile west of the Frontage Road.
— 11:21 a.m., Choteau homeowner reported gas smell, stating everyone has been evacuated and Northwestern Energy was notified.
— 3:31 p.m., cows were reported on the northbound lane of Interstate 15 causing a traffic concern.
— 4:51 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a rollover on U.S. Highway 200 with an unresponsive female. Mercy Flight also responded and transported the accident victim.
— 5:34 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Benefis Teton Medical Center to Benefis.
— 7:19 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a sports injury. Upon arrival, the patient refused transport.
— 8:48 p.m., deputy investigated a hit-and-run in Fairfield where the vehicle took out a stop sign at the intersection of Third Avenue South and U.S. Highway 89.
Nov. 12 — 6:12 a.m., motorist from Choteau reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 89 and Teton River Bridge.
— 9:50 a.m., Choteau motorist requested assistance for keys locked inside a vehicle.
— 11:03 a.m., motorist reported hitting a cow on the Bellview Road near the Peebles Cut Across.
— 2:06 p.m. deputy served a warrant in Teton County.
— 6:05 p.m., Power resident reported hitting a deer on Secondary Highway 431, disabling the vehicle.
— 6:25 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Fairfield resident.
— 6:47 p.m., motorist on U.S. Highway 200 reported an erratic driver that was causing traffic concerns, pushing another vehicle into ongoing traffic.
— 7:40 p.m., MHP brought in a prisoner wanted on a warrant
— 8:16 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 9:06 p.m., Choteau resident reported a family member who had run away.
— 11:58 p.m., deputy assisted a Choteau resident who requested an individual be removed from a residence.
Nov. 13 — 1:58 a.m., Toole County served an individual with a Teton County warrant.
— 9:02 a.m., Choteau resident reported an individual trying to scam money by raking leaves and then knocking and asking to be paid.
— 10:10 a.m., dispatch was notified by an alarm company of an alarm at Deep Creek Road. It was determined the alarm was accidently set off.
— 10:41 a.m., Choteau resident reported an assault which led to an arrest.
— 1:59 p.m., deputy responded to Choteau High School for a report of students vaping in the building.
— 2:22 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 59 11th Lane N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 5:32 p.m., Fairfield ambulance provided mutual aid for a vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 200. Accident victim refused transport by ambulance.
— 6:36 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Front Range Assisted Living. The patient was transported to Benefis.
Nov. 14 — 7:21 a.m., Choteau resident reported two individuals stealing gas from a vehicle.
— 7:40 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 160 N. Main Ave. and transported the patient to Great Falls Clinic Hospital.
— 3:41 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a resident from Teton Peak Assisted Living to BTMC.
— 4:54 p.m., Choteau resident reported a pine tree that pulled down a power line next to the Mini Park.
— 6:14 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical issue with a prisoner in Teton County Sherriff’s Office. The woman refused transport upon the ambulance’s arrival.
— 6:25 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on Interstate 15, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.
— 10:09 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of individuals from outside the county possibly poaching deer in Teton County.
— 10:44 p.m., Fairfield resident reported she was fearful of her boyfriend.
From Nov. 7-14 the Sheriff’s Office issued three citations for speeding and issued a warning for distracted driving, speeding, improperly operating headlights, no headlight and no taillights.