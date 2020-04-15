“Everyone needs a little something positive with everything that is going on in the world today,” said Kyle Buck, manager of Bucks Sporting Goods in Choteau, on Monday.
Buck, along with Dylan and Dan Isakson, hope their repairing, repainting and erecting the middle cross on top of Priest Butte brings a smile to area residents.
Buck said with his gym closed due to COVID-19, he began running outdoors. On March 23, his run found him on top of Priest Butte, where he noticed the middle cross was down. He shared pictures of the view from on top and his discovery of the downed cross.
“Dan (Isakson) got ahold of me right away,” Buck said. “He had fixed the cross to the south in the past and wanted to help fix this one, too.”
The three men met the evening of Friday, March 27, to formulate a plan. They took off Saturday, March 28, at 10 a.m. using a four-wheeler to bring the cross down. Dan and Dylan appreciated the use of Richem’s shop to do the fabrication work for the base. They painted the cross before taking it back up the butte. On site, the three men re-enforced the cross to the concrete pad, making it more stable. “It was fixed and back up by 8 p.m.,” Buck said.
It appeared the cap on top of the cross had blown off sometime, allowing water to get inside the pipe. The moisture running down the cross caused a crack and weakened the structure that went down during one of the last big windstorms.
“The repairs happened much more quickly than I thought, thanks to the help of Dylan and Dan,” Buck said.
“In my opinion, the crosses have always been a landmark for Choteau,” Buck said. His feeling was shared by comments of fellow residents. Following the repair work, Buck once again posted pictures to his Facebook page and has received more than 50 comments of appreciation for fixing the cross.
Jere Long posted on Buck’s Facebook page that his “kids always say we are home when they see the crosses.” Faye Persinger said, “Seeing the three crosses has been a highlight since I was little.”
Priest Butte has been a landmark for travelers along Highway 89 for more than 100 years. It received its name in the late 1850s when a Jesuit mission was established in the area to serve the local Blackfeet tribe.
The three original crosses on Priest Butte were wooden and were erected in 1942 by a church group. According to a Choteau Acantha article in 1961, the wooden crosses were removed and iron crosses were set in their place. These crosses stayed in place until 2002 when rust got the better of them, and the Choteau Jaycees member Steve French and his friend, Bob Scott, led a Jaycee project to replace the steps leading up to the butte top and the crosses.
Today, Priest Butte is a popular spot for hikers to make the journey up to the crosses. “With what is going on today, Priest Butte is close to Choteau and provides a place for runners and hikers to be outdoors and still do the social distancing,” Buck said.
Priest Butte is located on state land and can be accessed by anyone with a current State Land Recreation Use Permit. The permits cost $10 for adults ages 18 to 59; $5 for youths ages 17 and younger; $5 for senior citizens ages 60 and older; and $20 for family permits. State Land Recreation Use Permits are available from any authorized Fish, Wildlife and Parks license agent or online at https://app.mt.gov/als/index/index.html. The permits are valid for one year, March 1 to Feb. 28.