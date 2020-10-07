Teton County’s COVID-19 numbers changed on Wednesday as the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced that two more county residents, both members of a Hutterite colony, have tested positive for the novel 2019 coronavirus. The Teton County Health Department said the number of active cases has dropped to 15 while the county has had 48 cumulative confirmed cases. COVID-19 has now been diagnosed in every county in the state.
With four or more active cases, Teton County remains under the governor’s directive requiring facial masks for all people age 5 and older in indoor spaces that are open to the public and in outdoor settings where social distancing cannot or is not being observed.
Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer said on Monday that the county is not seeing “community spread” and her staff has been able to track down and identify the source of infection and contact those who are considered possible exposures because they have been in close contact with an ill person. Community spread occurs when the virus is so widespread that contact tracers cannot identify the origin of the exposure.
Close contacts are defined as people who were within six feet of the infectious person with or without facial masks for more than 15 minutes during the 48 hours before the person developed symptoms or before a positive COVID-19 test. Close contacts need to quarantine for 14 days, which is the maximum incubation period for the disease. If an exposed person does become ill, symptoms are most likely to start two to six days after the initial exposure.
COVID-19 symptoms include: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fever or chills; muscle or body aches; vomiting or diarrhea; and new loss of taste or smell. Symptoms can range from mild to severe illness and appear two to 14 days after a person is exposed to the novel 2019 coronavirus.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, an estimated 35% to 45% of people who catch the droplet-spread infection do not ever show symptoms. The CDC and other credible, viral and infectious disease scientists have proven that wearing two-ply, cloth facial coverings is an effective way to reduce the spread of the virus. In addition to wearing masks, people should wash high-touch surfaces and wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water frequently and avoid crowded venues indoor or outdoor.
COVID-19 symptoms are mild for most people who contract the vascular illness, but can be life-threatening for people age 65 or older, those with chronic underlying health conditions like diabetes and lung disease and for those whose immune systems have been compromised by cancer treatment, for example. Most people recover without medical treatment.
Cases of COVID-19 diagnosed last week include nine in a Choteau group home, affecting residents and staff, and one in a Choteau Elementary School second-grade classroom, affecting a student. All the students in that second-grade classroom and the teacher are quarantining for 14 days. The teacher is teaching her students via distance learning protocols established earlier this school year and last school year.