The Montana Department of Revenue opened the state individual income tax filing season on Jan. 27.
Once again, the department encourages Montanans to file electronically.
“E-filing is the easiest and most secure way to file your returns, prevent fraud, avoid errors and get your refund as quickly as possible,” said Montana Department of Revenue Director Gene Walborn.
Because of the department’s efforts to protect Montanans against fraud, filers should allow up to 90 days to receive their refunds.
Montana has one significant new tax credit available this year. The Montana Earned Income Tax Credit can benefit low- and middle-income workers, especially those with dependents. It may be worth up to 3% of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit for most eligible taxpayers.
Free or low-cost tax help is available for many Montanans. Visit MTRevenue.gov/TaxHelp to find assistance programs with links to events around the state.
The department also reminds all Montanans to keep their mailing address current with the department to avoid possible delays in receiving their refunds. For more information, visit MTRevenue.gov or call 406-444-6900.