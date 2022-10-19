Teton County officials met with Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien on Oct. 12 to discuss the county’s roll out of the CodeRED community notification system and whether the three incorporated towns of Choteau, Fairfield and Dutton could use the same system.
CodeRED is a community notification system that Teton County has purchased to inform county residents of time-sensitive and/or emergency information via phone calls, text messages, emails and social media.
Deb Coverdell, the county’s disaster and emergency services director, said the county evaluated three or four different community notification system providers before selecting CodeRED. The county plans to use the system for notifications of such events as: missing persons or children, evacuation notices, boil orders, natural disasters, inclement weather warnings, criminal activities, road closures/traffic alerts and shelter in place or lockdown orders.
The way the system works, county residents sign up to receive the notifications, giving their landline and cell phone numbers and their email addresses.
Coverdell provided a hand-out at the meeting that said the county plans to use the system for emergency notifications and defines an emergency as a situation of grave risk to health, life or environment.
She noted that her staff has gone through training and is a certified notifier for the federal FEMA Integrated Public Alert and Warning System and they would vet emergency alerts before sending them out.
She said entities that could request emergency alerts would include county commissioners, mayors, school administrators, fire and emergency medical services chiefs, search and rescue commander, Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials, the US Forest Service, utility companies, public works, the Teton County Health Department and Benefis Teton Medical Center.
She said the public would need to opt-in to receive the notifications and would need to trust county government to do that. She said the county does not want to burden residents with an overabundance of alerts that make a true emergency get overlooked.
DES Deputy Director and county Fire Chief Steve Rose said he wouldn’t expect the county to use the system more than two or three times a year.
In addition to Coverdell and Rose, other county personnel at the meeting were County Commissioners Joe Dellwo, Dick Snellman and Sam Carlson, Clerk and Recorder Paula Jaconetty, and planner Dani Arps.
Daniel McHugh, a wildlife technician with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ grizzly management team in Choteau, and Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien also attended. Hindoien said Fairfield Mayor Loren Tacke had planned to be there but had another meeting come up at the same time that he had to attend.
Dellwo said he set up this meeting with the mayors after Hindoien approached him with questions about using CodeRed.
Hindoien said Fairfield and Choteau have both researched mass notification systems and have found that CodeRED offers the best cost and the most functionality. The company quoted him $2,995 a year in annual fees that Choteau and Fairfield would split, 66% to Choteau and 33% to Fairfield.
He said both cities envision using the notification system to inform people in their communities of mostly non-emergency matters, such as traffic detours, road construction and maintenance, water and sewer work. CodeRED would allow the city to tell residents in advance of work in their neighborhoods that might be disruptive, like water being shut off, sewer-jetting happening or a street closure.
CodeRED is flexible in its database and would allow the city to call just one person, all the residents on one or more blocks or all the residents in the city (provided they all signed up for the notifications).
He said it is important for him to operate the city of Choteau as transparently as possible and that CodeRED would supplement his daily social media posts. Having these non-emergency alerts go out in advance would also prevent angry calls to the Choteau City Office from residents who didn’t learn of work until it was occurring.
He also said that CodeRED was the most cost-effective and affordable system he and Tacke looked at, and many cities and towns across the state are adopting this sort of system.
Hindoien also offered to share the system with FWP to use for wildlife notifications, but McHugh said the state has its own call multiplier system and would continue to use it to notify residents of public health and safety threats resulting from grizzlies.
Coverdell, however, said she did not want the cities to use the CodeRED system. She said people would become overwhelmed with the number of alerts they were receiving and drop out of the system, or ignore alerts, missing critical emergency alerts from the county.
She said that the DES in Chouteau County said that the county had great sign-up for the alert system and then, when the city of Fort Benton also began using it to issue city notifications, people dropped out of the system.
Coverdell said she did not want citizens to be confused by getting some city and some county alerts. She said she would prefer that the cities not use the same system the county is using.
Arps said the county and cities would have to do a very good job of educating the public to understand how to opt-in and opt-out and to know the difference between county and city alerts.
Commissioner Dellwo said that unless the county and the cities could figure out a way to make it work for the county, the county would prefer the cities not use CodeRED.
Hindoien, however, said CodeRED would meet all the city’s needs and would work with the cities and the county to make sure their alerts and notifications were not the same. He said CodeRED could use different caller ID for city and county calls and use different alarms or tones for emergency versus non-emergency notifications.
He said he sees CodeRED as the solution to how the city can cost-effectively notify everyone one of important city infrastructure projects and work so people who miss his daily social media postings will still be informed. “I’m tired of people yelling at my staff,” he said.
Coverdell, however, said to Hindoien, “Do you have to babysit the public? I feel like we are enabling people.”
Hindoien said he just wants to be able to notify people of city work in a timely and comprehensive manner. From an insurance perspective, he said, CodeRED notifications covers the city’s liability exposure.
He said that even if the city were to purchase a different system, there’s the same risk that people in Choteau would confuse city and county messaging and could ignore a county emergency alert.
He said the city doesn’t want to hinder or hurt any county process, but he is also beholden to taxpayers and cooperating with Fairfield to use CodeRED is the most cost-effective route.
One option suggested was for the cities to use CodeRED alerts via email instead of to landlines or cell phones. Hindoien said he was open for that but would want to talk with CodeRED representatives before making a decision. It’s possible, he said, that CodeRED could create different alert/notification numbers and sounds that would set city and county alerts apart.
Hindoien said he had a meeting with CodeRED representatives set for later in the day and would bring up the county’s concerns.
On Monday, Hindoien told the Acantha that CodeRED assured him that it would create different systems and databases for the county overall and for both Fairfield and Choteau. He said the CodeRED representative said their business has not encountered a problem with cities and towns and counties in the same coverage areas using the system, adding that the company has not heard of a situation like Coverdell described in Chouteau County.
Usually, the CodeRED rep said, more people sign up when they hear their friends and neighbors are getting city and county alerts, Hindoien said, adding, “They don’t want to be left out.”
Hindoien said he planned to present this information to the City Council at its Oct. 18 meeting and that Tacke had said he also plans to bring the same information to the next Fairfield City Council meeting.