The Choteau Lions Club and the Choteau Soroptimists and many volunteers are preparing a free take-out Thanksgiving feast on Nov. 26 for those who order meals.
This year’s menu will feature turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, gravy, green beans, stuffing, carrot and celery sticks, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie. Dining utensils are not included.
Meals will be prepared in the Choteau Public Schools cafeteria following a plan approved by the Teton County Health Department for the prevention of exposure to COVID-19. Under the plan, meals will be packaged for take-out or delivery only, and delivery will be limited to within the Choteau city limits. Because it is take-out, the Lions need those planning to eat to pre-order the meals to make sure they prepare enough food.
Meals can be ordered up to Thanksgiving at 11 a.m. Those wanting to order a meal should call 406-282-1129 and leave a message or text with: their phone number, the number of meals needed, the address for delivery and the desired delivery time, or if the person plans to pick up the meal at the school, their desired time of pickup.
Those planning to pick up their meals should arrive at Choteau Elementary School at their designated time on Thanksgiving and stay in their vehicles. A volunteer will verify the order count and then bring the meals out to the vehicles. No one except the volunteers can enter the school because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The meal is offered to everyone free of charge, but free-will donations are appreciated. Those wanting to donate can give checks or cash at the school (make checks payable to the Choteau Lions Club) or mail a donation to the Lions Club at P.O. Box 617, Choteau, MT 59422, or go online to https://choteaulions.club/donate to use a credit card.