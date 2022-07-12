“They are dependable, reliable, dedicated and humble women that have served on the Swim Days committee and in leadership positions for many years.”
That is how the nominator described Kelly McInerney, Kim (Van Setten) Ralph, Sherlyn (Durham) Lear, Marci (Johnson) Shaw and Vonnie Jacobson, the 2022 Fairfield Swim Days Group of the Bench.
“These individuals form a productive group that all of the Swim Days festivities have benefited from over the years,” the nominator wrote. “Their duties have covered the spectrum from planning to working directly in booths and food prep to financial oversight and yearlong problem resolution. This group provides a foundation on which Swim Days thrives year after year and decade after decade.”
The nominator concluded by saying the only appropriate way to say thank you is to honor them as a group as much of their work was and is done behind the scenes. Titled the “Swim Days Good Works Group” the five women have each dedicated years to Swim Days and most are still helping today.
As it said in the nomination letter, all are humble, and while being truly appreciative of this honor, they are quick to point out there are lots of volunteers that contribute to Swim Days. The women said they are a representation of all the volunteers who have dedicated time to Swim Days and the community of Fairfield.
The Fairfield Lion’s Club started the Swim Days celebration 60 years ago with various members serving as the chairman of the event for many years. With most of the club members having been chairman, community members have stepped up over the years and served as the chairman as Swim Day grew from one day to three days. In the last half dozen years that Fairfield Junior Women’s Club along with community volunteers have served as the chair of Swim Days.
Volunteering is the key to what all five agree is the success of any small Montana town and is key to keeping the swimming pool operating in Fairfield.
“I believe that the success of Swim Days is driven by the generous supply of individuals willing to pitch in and make things happen,” McInerney said. “Anyone with kids knows the pool is a vital part of our community summer-time activity. It only takes a few devoted or just plain crazy people that are willing to commit to 20-plus years of service to keep the ball rolling. Our community is truly blessed to have a new generation of them willing to take the reins.”
“I don’t want to make light of the volunteers that only help out for a year or two either,” McInerney said. “They are just as valuable to the process, and no one should avoid volunteering thinking they are committed to a lifetime term.”
“The number of volunteers over the years are countless,” Shaw said. “We have people who chair an event, others who work an event, donors who sponsor events, those who work for an hour and others for three days. We have people who spend money. It takes all of us.”
Shaw said at a recent committee meeting, they figured this is the 60th Swim Days to be held. “Most things run their course, I mean 60 years,” Shaw said. “It speaks volumes of the community and crosses generations of people rolling up their sleeves and getting the job done. That makes me proud. It’s a lot of work, but what a great feeling when it’s over and we’ve raised a lot of money to help keep this a great place to live and raise kids.”
“It takes a huge amount of people to put Swim Days together,” Lear said. “Our businesses, students, churches and Fairfield families donating items and time.”
“As each of us takes on more of an advisory role it is thrilling to see the volunteers stepping up, bringing new ideas to the table and making sure that Swim Days and the Fairfield swimming pool will be successful for years to come,” said Jacobson.
Three of the women being recognized are natives of Fairfield, growing up attending Swim Days celebrations and two are immigrants who have volunteered since they arrived.
McInerney moved to Fairfield in 1986 after graduating from Montana State University and went to work as a certified public accountant for Gary Kasper Accounting where she still works today.
She married Robert Manuel in 1986 and had two daughters, Lindsey and Sydnie, and married Mark McInerney in 1995 and he had two girls, Ashlie and Randi. “I am related to half of the town … Manuels, McInerneys, Fifields, etc.,” she laughed. The couple has several grandchildren.
McInerney started volunteering for Swim Days in 1986 helping Linda Cunningham count cash in a little trailer in the park. She served as treasurer for more than 20 years, a job Cunningham also did for at least that many years.
“After the treasurer’s job I somehow ended up taking on the food booth in the park for about five years,” she added.
Born and raised in Fairfield, Ralph has been involved in Swim Days for 35 years. She served as chairman, co-chairman and treasurer and was also in charge of the pie and ice cream social for many years.
“I got started with Swim Days through my employers who were active members of the committee,” said Ralph who is retired from Teton Banks where she worked for 30 years.
“I lived in Fairfield for most of my life until retirement led my husband Gary and I to Arizona,” she said. They return often and spend time in Fairfield in the summer visiting family. Ralph has two children, daughter Kaycee Krause Olson and stepson Will Ralph and five grandchildren.
“The swimming pool is so special to me because I remember swimming in it and having my daughter be able to enjoy it also. Now my grandkids get to enjoy it when they are here. I have been so proud to support our local swimming pool for all these years.”
Shaw is also a native of Fairfield, having only spent a few years away for college at the University of Montana and a couple years of work. She is presently the human resources manager for First Bank of Montana. She and her husband Jerry have a young adult son, Austin.
For Shaw her volunteer years go 40 years back to high school in the mid-1980s, when Fairfield High School student groups worked in game booths.
“Swim Days has been a part of my life ever since I can remember,” Shaw said. “My dad served as Swim Days chairman when I was around 8 years old. My parents ran and worked in the ticket booth in the park up until my husband Jerry and I took it over about five years ago.”
“I credit my parents with my involvement,” Shaw said. “They made it clear to my brothers and me when we were growing up that we wouldn’t have a pool if we didn’t help and support Swim Days. We’ve all been heavily involved over the years in helping organize and work the events.”
Shaw said when she moved back to Fairfield permanently in 1991, she got involved with the Swim Days committee right away. “I’ve helped in most of the areas at one point or another and served as Swim Days chairperson and co-chairperson in the mid-1990s. I also helped co-chair another year with the other ladies being honored as Group of the Bench. I am now the Swim Days treasurer and take care of the financial end of things.”
Lear is also another native of Fairfield and has been involved in Swim Days since she can remember. She is married to Jim Lear, also a Fairfield native and whose father, Pete Lear, was once involved with the opening of the pool.
“I got involved in Swim Days because I knew the importance of kids staying out of the irrigation ditches,” Lear said. “It is great for our town to have a fun place for our kids to go.”
Like the other women being honored, Lear has served as co-chair of the event and for more than 20 years with Jacobson, served the meal at the golf scramble. For several years, she has coordinated the meal in the park. As a 23-year member of Junior Women’s Club, Lear has served on the Swim Days committee since that group took over the leadership role of the summer event.
As the owner and beautician at Shear Delight Beauty Salon, Lear has also been on the other side, donating as a business and putting a float in the parade each year.
Like others who had children raised in Fairfield, Lear’s children Allesha and Derek spent plenty of time at the pool while they were growing up. She is glad it is there for her four grandchildren as well to enjoy.
Jacobson jokes saying she is a relative newcomer having moved to Fairfield 28 years ago when her husband Rick took a position at 3 Rivers Communications. The couple’s two grown children, Brian and Kim, took swim lessons that first summer they moved to Fairfield, and she was quickly clued in to the importance of Swim Days and began volunteering.
Jacobson served as-co chairwoman with Lear, along with serving the meal for the golfers and serving as the chairwoman of the Junior Women’s Swim Days committee for several years. Along with her sister from Wyoming who has attended many Swim Days celebrations, Jacobson has judged the children’s parade section for 20 years. Having worked for the Fairfield Sun Times for 10 years and the past 14 years at the Choteau Acantha, Jacobson has taken an active role in promoting and covering Swim Days. “My job has kept me involved, but the importance of the pool and the fun it provides for the youngsters of the community has been the motivation to go above and beyond to help wherever needed,” she said.
The five women join a long list of community members who have been recognized for their contribution to Swim Days and the Community of Fairfield. The women will serve as the grand marshals of the parade.