A community benefit for humanitarian aid for Ukraine on Aug. 20 at the Choteau City Park and Pavilion drew several dozen adults and children who raise a little more than $3,600 to be donated to the Ukraine Red Cross to provide emergency assistance to the victims of the Russian invasion of the democratic nation.
“I would like to thank all of you who participated in the planning, preparation and doing the work of making the Ukraine benefit a success,” organizer Chris Evensen, an engineer who lives near Choteau and works from an office here. “As of Saturday evening, the total raised was $3,358.99 thanks to the generosity of our community.” On Monday, another $275 in donations came in, raising the total to $3,634.
“Participation in the benefit was sparse, and we may not reach our financial goal [of $15,000], but nonetheless the benefit was a success, because our community will have succeeded in reaching out to help others in need,” Evensen, a former LDS bishop, said. “Helping just one is success. We have no idea what impact helping just one may have in the future. In generations, helping one, may help hundreds, if not thousands, or even a nation.
“We also succeeded in helping our community. As one donor expressed, she wanted to help somehow, send money, food, or something, but she didn’t know how, until our benefit came along. And it was success in our opportunity to serve others together.”
Members and leaders from the Catholic, Methodist, Lutheran, LDS and Living the Word churches came together to put on the benefit, which included donation cans around town and on Aug. 20, children’s games in the City Park, a couple of vendors, a corn-hole tournament, a potluck and a silent auction.
Daniel and Samantha Costa, new residents to Choteau, helped the Living the World pastors Dale Janzen and Mitch Griffis run the corn-hole tournament. Daniel works remotely as a graphic designer for Baggo, a small, family-owned company in Arkansas that makes beautiful, customized corn-hold boards in two sizes: regulation and portable.
He furnished all the boards for the corn-hole tournament and the winner of the tournament got to take home one of the boards. In a recent interview with the Acantha, he said Baggo makes customized boards for businesses, individuals, organizations and schools.
Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor Annela Rova was in the park for part of the afternoon and United Methodist Church Pastor Julie King and her family set up for a tug-of-war over Spring Creek that had no takers. The Choteau Lions Club sent its “fish pond” game for very small children and volunteers Don and Karin LaBaugh and Al and Juli Kostelnik worked the game.
Choteau artist Nathan Paulus took time from his family’s ongoing harvest to bring his art deco paintings to the park. He has been painting sunflower scenes since Russia invaded Ukraine back in February with the goal of raising $1,000 to go to humanitarian aid in Ukraine through the Lutheran World Federation.
On Saturday, he surpassed his goal with the paintings he sold in the park. Altogether, Paulus raised $1,125 which will be donated to the LWF through Trinity Lutheran Church.
Paulus also donated several of his art deco original paintings of other people and things to the benefit silent auction. All of the proceeds from the sale of those paintings goes to the Ukraine Red Cross.
Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien brought grilled pork tenderloin and beans and apple slices smoked on his grill to the potluck and welcomed and thanked everyone who came to the evening supper, which featured a great spread of entrees, side dishes and desserts. Choteau businesswoman Mischa Welch, who owns the candy and yogurt shop, Triple D Boutique on Main, brought frozen yogurt and ice cream bars to share and donated to the silent auction as well.
The auction featured donations of art from Paulus and Leslie Kesler (whose own sunflower magnet sales have raised $3,000 for humanitarian aid in Ukraine) as well as items donated by community members, including a beautifully handcrafted cutting board, pottery, a handwoven scarf, earrings, a painting, and more.
Donations cans will remain in Choteau businesses through the end of the month and anyone wanting to donate can leave cash or checks (made out to the Teton County Development Corporation nonprofit) in the cans.