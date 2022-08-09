July 31 — 2:08 a.m., deputy met Cascade County deputy at the county line to transport a woman to her home in Dutton as she was attempting to walk home from a party in Great Falls.
— 8:48 a.m., caller reported an injured deer off Seventh Avenue Northwest.
— 9:11 a.m., caller reported seeing a patron who had been banned from a business in the business parking lot.
— 9:39 a.m., caller reported cows out on Secondary Highway 287.
— 2:59 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Skyline Lodge and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center.
— 5:07 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 6:48 p.m., deputy arrested a motorist on U.S. Highway 89 on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
— 8:53 p.m., law officers in Toole county served an arrest warrant from Teton County in Toole County.
— 10:06 p.m., motorist reported an erratic driver in a semi-truck on Interstate 15.
— 10:15 p.m., deputy responded to a family matter in Fairfield.
Aug. 1 — 6 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a lift assist at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 6:40 a.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 89.
— 12:20 p.m., Dutton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire, caused by a tire coming off a boat trailer, in the median on Interstate 15.
— 1:10 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 2:19 p.m., deputy checked on a pickup towing a trailer that appeared to be broken down on U.S. Highway 89.
— 4:48 p.m., Cascade County requested mutual aid for a vehicle fire on Interstate 15, and the Power VFD responded.
— 5:52 p.m., Choteau resident contacted Sheriff’s Office for the second time regarding an injured deer.
— 6:59 p.m., motorist reported an erratic driver on Interstate 15.
— 9:13 p.m., Fairfield VFD responded to an unauthorized burn at 381 Eighth Lane N.E.
— 10:54 p.m., resident living in front of Sawtooth Mountain out of Augusta reported seeing an orange glow and was concerned it could be a forest fire. The information was given to Lewis and Clark County.
Aug. 2 — 12:16 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic dispute between individuals who were traveling on Interstate 15 near Dutton.
— 4 a.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 504 Rainbow Ave. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 4:45 a.m., motorist reported she had wrecked her vehicle on Eighth Lane out of Fairfield.
— 8:05 a.m., caller reported a water tender truck missing from Mountain View Co-op in Collins.
— 10:53 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to medical emergency at 221 11th Lane S.W. and transported a patient to Great Falls.
— 2:11 p.m., deputy transported a female detainee to the Chouteau County Jail in Fort Benton.
— 11:52 p.m., caller reported a hospice death.
Aug. 3 — 8:16 p.m., caller reported an open burn at Fifth Lane and Third Road.
— 8:43 p.m., motorist reported a tire with rim in the left lane of Interstate 15 near Power.
— 8:59 p.m., deputies requested Fairfield VFD at the scene of an unauthorized burn. Fairfield VFD issued a written warning for an illegal burn.
— 2:04 p.m., caller reported an individual who had been told not to frequent the Choteau swimming pool was there with a dog.
— 6:19 p.m., Choteau VFD responded to a fire on Secondary Highway 221. Dutton VFD was also paged but cancelled before it arrived.
— 6:47 p.m., Choteau resident notified the Sheriff’s Office he had picked up a vehicle to be repossessed.
Aug. 4 — 3:55 a.m., Fairfield resident reported someone had taken a flag that was in her yard, tore it up and placed the pieces on her porch with a rock on top. The individual stated this has happened at least twice in the past.
— 2:01 p.m., Choteau VFD responded to a wildland fire off Secondary Highway 220 just north of Choteau.
— 3:23 p.m., Choteau resident reported damage to a window at the Baptist Church.
— 4 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 5:12 p.m., Choteau resident reported a young child riding a bike without supervision. Before the deputy arrived, the child’s older brother arrived.
— 8:15 p.m., Choteau resident reported witnessing a young man shooting a bow in the city limits and recalled from hunter safety education that this was unacceptable behavior.
Aug. 5 — 6:33 a. p.m., Fairfield resident reported issues with her neighbor’s dog.
Aug. 6 — 12:30 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at First Street Northwest. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 9:33 a.m., Choteau resident requested to speak with a deputy regarding trespassing on private property.
— 10:10 a.m., deputy investigated a report of an unsupervised dog running loose on Interstate 15.
— 10:13 a.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from 9 Quarter Horse Lane to Benefis.
— 10:44 a.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient to BTMC.
— 11:47 a.m., caller reported a broken window at Living the Word Church.
— 12:06 p.m., motorist reported livestock on U.S. Highway 89.
— 3:04 p.m., dispatch received a call regarding a possibly suicidal individual. The individual was later reported to be safe with a friend.
July 31-Aug. 6, deputies issued citations for speeding and two warnings for speeding and one warning each for expired registration, operating a motor vehicle with no seatbelt, improperly working taillight and for dragging a metal strap.