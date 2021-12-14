‘Tis the season of giving and that is what Bob and Wendy Garner, owners of Garner Trucking of Fairfield, and two of their employees did by helping in just a small way the devastated residents of Denton after the West Wind Fire tore through the small rural town on Dec. 1.
Like all Montanans, Wendy Garner said her heart aches for the residents of Denton and she can’t imagine what they are going through as they clean up after countless structures were destroyed by the swiftly moving fire. “The damage and destruction the fires caused to Denton is devastating,” Wendy said. “We pray for the town of Denton, their community and all our friends that were affected,” she added.
For two days Garner Trucking drivers Nathan Farbo and Jeremy Norheim hauled water back and forth in the company’s liquid trailers to help in providing water to fire trucks. “We also thank Fairfield Volunteer Fire Chief Nick Dale, and the Fairfield Fire Department and the Great Falls fire department for filling up our liquid trailers with water for Nathan and Jeremy to assist the town of Denton and their fire fighters,” Garner said.
Wendy said they were able to spare their equipment for a couple days. In fact, they left one of their trucks with another of their drivers whose wife is from the Denton community.
“It was just a small thing we could do to help,” Wendy said. “That is what Montanans do in a time of need: help their neighbors near and far.”
The Fairfield Public Schools students also found a way to support of their friends and colleagues in Denton. Students donated $1 or more to wear hats to school on Dec. 3, something that is generally not allowed. All proceeds went to the Denton school system and families. On the school’s Facebook page, the school administration said the student response for donating a $1 for Denton by wearing a hat has been nothing short of awesome. “It’s incredible and even a little emotional to watch everyone so eager to help others in need,” the post said. The school also received calls from community members wanting to donate as well. “The Fairfield school, students, staff and community hope this small donation will help Denton through this unfortunate event.”
Choteau students in grades seven through 12 gathered donations all of last week for the Denton community and collected $850, which they gave to Opportunity Bank in Choteau to make sure the funds got where they were needed.
The Choteau community band during the Christmas Stroll on Dec. 4 played at Copper Creek Coffee and collected $170 in donations that was also taken to Opportunity Bank in Choteau for the Denton community.
These fundraisers were just a few of the many taking place throughout the state.
For those wishing to help the residents of Denton, there are various avenues. At least one gofundme page has been established: “Denton Montana Needs your help.”
Another way to help Denton folks who have been devastated by the wind-driven range fire: Opportunity Bank established a Denton Fire Relief Fund. The Bank, which has branches in Choteau, Dutton and Denton among others, contributed $2,500 and committed to an additional $5,000 in matching donations to benefit victims and evacuees. The bank encourages others to make donations. Checks can be made payable to the Denton Fire Relief Fund and mailed to the bank at P.O. Box 1047, Denton, MT, 59430 or accepted at any Opportunity Bank branch statewide, including the bank in Choteau.
“When our communities are in crisis, we pull together. Our thoughts are with our neighbors who have lost everything, and we are grateful to everyone who worked to contain this devastating fire,” said Josh Webber, Denton branch president.
Funds will be distributed through local nonprofit agencies directly to victims with immediate needs.
Those wishing to donate are advised to check out the source offering to help and make sure it is a reliable site and the funds they are contributing will go where they are intended. You can contact the Teton County/Montana State University Extension Service in Choteau for a list of reputable aid sites and organizations.