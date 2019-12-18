Angela Dailey, a licensed clinical social worker who operates Teton Counseling of Fairfield, is now offering teletherapy. This allows a person to have counseling sessions from the convenience of their home or anywhere using their phone, tablet or computer.
Dailey has been providing mental health therapy in Teton County and surrounding areas for going on 30 years. She was director of services for the Mental Health Center in Choteau for five years before going into private practice in 1995. She has treated a wide variety of mental health issues.
In rural practice, much like a rural physician, a counselor treats “everything that walks in the door,” Dailey says. She has a special interest in nutrition and its effect on mental health.
Dailey authored the book, “Cooking to Cure, A nutritional approach to anxiety and depression.” “Cooking to Cure” focuses on balancing neurochemistry through nutrition and meal preparation. It is available from Amazon and locally at Mountain Front Market in Choteau and at Latigo and Lace in Augusta. She works with local physicians to provide medication for those clients who require it.
“Rural folks face many barriers to treatment including lack of transportation, inability to take time off of work during office hours, driving distance and weather-related travel problems, to name a few,” she said. “Teletherapy removes those barriers by allowing a person to engage in counseling via a video session on their phone or computer. They only need a good internet connection or phone reception. If a person has a restrictive data plan, they may want to be sure to use the internet.”
Dailey said teletherapy also makes counseling available to people across a wider area. People who are not within driving distance of a therapist can easily access counseling without leaving home. “Using teletherapy, I can meet with someone in Zortman as easily as in Fairfield,” she said. “My hours are more flexible if I can meet with clients from home rather than driving to my office. I often have time available on evenings and weekends from home and on days that I’m not scheduled to be in the office.”
Not all insurance companies will pay for teletherapy. Medicare, Montana Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue shield are among those that do pay for teletherapy. There are no additional costs to the client for this service.
Dailey said teletherapy is the wave of the future. It makes counseling available to anyone with a smartphone, tablet or computer. It increases continuity for people who have difficulty meeting with a therapist face-to-face. It also allows counseling sessions to take place when someone is traveling out of town but has access to an internet connection or cell phone reception.
Dailey still provides face-to-face counseling at her office at 223 Central Ave. in Fairfield. She can be reached at 467-2700 or at tetoncounseling.net@gmail.com.