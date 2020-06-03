As nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospitals have had to restrict visitors to comply with COVID-19 health regulations, the Choteau community has had to come up with creative ways to keep residents happy, healthy and in touch with their loved ones.
“We all had to take a deep breath as we recognize this situation isn’t ideal and move forward,” said Annie Olson, the public relations coordinator at Benefis Teton Medical Center. “Making sure residents are getting good contact with their families is important for their mental health, and is something we’re all concerned about.”
Eyglo Nelson, the activities coordinator at Skyline Lodge, explained that because they are an independent living facility, residents are free to come and go as they please. “It’s not so much of a lockdown as it is a stay-at-home guideline,” she said.
At Beehive Homes in Choteau, owner Stephanie Lohman said they’ve had to get creative to help residents stay in touch with their loved ones — and help one 99-year-old watch a younger relative’s graduation ceremony.
Both Skyline Lodge and BTMC’s long-term care center took precautions by having residents eat meals in their rooms rather than dine together, and by temporarily suspending field trips and large group activities. Beehive Homes also limited close-contact visitors and field trips.
Beehive resident Lois Crabtree said she’s simply enjoying her surroundings in the spring. “All the lawns and trees are very nice, and they put flowers out on the deck. I’m enjoying that,” she said. She also said she is happy to still be able to watch church services remotely. “Church has been very positive for people here. We appreciate that,” she said.
Beehive residents also are continuing to have movie nights, play bingo and make lots of phone calls.
Fellow Beehive resident Maryetta Hodgskiss summed her experience up by cheerfully exclaiming, “I’m surviving!” She says she has dealt with waves of boredom here and there, but is thankful for all the support she receives from both her family and the Beehive staff.
“My family comes and I can’t even hug them. I sit and visit with them on the porch, but it’s not the same as having them in my room and giving them a big hug,” she said. “My family has been very good about leaving me things and visiting, and the people here are very polite and nice. And the food is good too.”
Aside from hugs, the two things Hodgskiss said she misses most are going out to her family ranch and going to the beauty shop.
“All the women here miss the beauty shop,” she said. “My hair is getting long. Pretty soon we’re all going to look like hippies!”
When asked how COVID-19 restrictions had changed her daily lifestyle, BTMC resident Mae Ripley simply said, “It’s boring.” Thankfully, those restrictions are now lightening up.
Approximately two weeks ago, residents at BTMC began enjoying meals together again. “That has been very nice,” said Ripley.
The residents have also been enjoying socially distanced group activities. Ripley and her neighbor, Dee Swanson, both said they enjoy completing puzzles. The hospital also offers fun games of trivia, bingo and “broom ball.”
“We also have some temporary helpers who have been reading to the residents and just visiting with them one-on-one,” Olson added.
BTMC resident Bob Nauck said he’s been exercising a lot — both mentally and physically.
“I’ve been doing more reading now than I ever did before. I’ve been enjoying that,” he said. “And then I’m riding the bicycle a lot. I bike three miles every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and do a couple more miles on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”
Several residents at Skyline Lodge have been taking advantage of the nice weather to go on walks outside, or enjoying strolls through the hallways, Nelson added.
On May 28, several of the BTMC residents planted flowers to brighten up the hospital’s landscaping. Nauck painted flowerpots and Ripley helped him fill them in with nice spring floral arrangements.
The residents are taking advantage of technology and using even more creativity to stay in contact with their friends and family members. Phone calls are the most popular method of contact. Swanson also has weekly Zoom video calls with her daughter. Ripley enjoys visiting with her daughter face-to-face through the window, and Nauck’s daughter delivers his Acantha every week with little notes attached.
“I’m just glad to be safe,” Ripley said. All three of the residents agreed the thing they most look forward to doing once the COVID-19 visitor restrictions are fully lifted is simply hugging their kids and grandkids.