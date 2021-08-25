The Teton County commissioners on Aug. 19 opened a public hearing on the preliminary 2021-22 budget which would raise taxes 13.5 mills on all property owners within the county.
The hearing will remain open until Sept. 9 when the commissioners are slated to adopt the final budget, which will be retroactive to July 1 and will run through June 30, 2022.
The preliminary budget is funded through property taxes, cash carry-over from the previous budget year, and various state and federal funds. The state caps how much a county can raise local property taxes without a vote at just one half of the rate of inflation — about 1.05% this year.
The preliminary budget would levy 130.16 countywide property-tax mills, compared to 116.66 countywide mills levied last year, generating $2,733,100 in tax revenue.
The increase in mills is directly related to a drop in the value of the county mill. The county mill value, determined by the Montana Department of Revenue, dropped from $22,412 last year to $20,998 this fiscal year. The commissioners said they believe the drop in the mill value of $1,414 reflects appeals of their taxable valuation filed by large utilities like railroads, pipelines and power companies that are “centrally assessed.” The drop in the mill value means the county has to levy more mills to raise the same amount of money that it did last year.
In addition to the 130.16 mills levied on all county residents, including those who live in Choteau, Fairfield and Dutton, the county also plans to levy 28.05 mills on property owners who live outside of the three incorporated towns for county road work. Last year, the levy for the Road Department was 25.2 mills, but the value of the road mill also fell from $18,587 last year to $17,108 this year.
Clerk and Recorder Paula Jaconetty, who works with the commissioners to prepare the draft budget, said the county needed to levy right up to cap of 106.84 non-permissive mills to fund this year’s expenditures.
Jaconetty and commissioners Joe Dellwo, Dick Snellman and Sam Carlson and said the draft budget is conservative and aims to provide the essential services within the budget caps.
Jaconetty said department heads stayed within their budgets last year and many had more cash-to-reappropriate because the pandemic shuttered most travel and training expenses.
Department heads had $1.3 million in cash-to-appropriate on June 30, 2021, she said, compared the about $1.6 million to reappropriate at the same time in 2020. “That helped to be able to make the mills work,” Jaconetty said.
In addition to local property taxes, cash carry-over and various grants, the county’s revenue includes federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) revenue, $2,510,689 (up from $2,439,671 last year); “entitlement” revenue of $729,991, the county’s share of a variety of state-levied taxes, fees and assessments; and $335,000 in revenue raised through the county’s local option tax on vehicle license fees.
The federal government gives Teton County PILT based on how many acres of federally managed land the county has. About one-fifth of the county is land managed by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management.
The draft budget would appropriate about $6,367,046 for most county services, compared to $6,079,769 last year. The $287,277 increase in the main county budget is primary attributable to new hires, wage increases, grant funding for the Choteau airport, a new pump for the Dutton Cemetery and increases in the county’s casualty and liability insurance.
The $6,079,769 appropriation includes $2.35 million for the county general fund, which pays for most of the county courthouse operations. Within the general fund, the following appropriations are included: $223,989 for the three county commissioners, $148,214 for Justice Court, $79,947 for the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, $194,721 for the Treasurer’s Office, $71,079 for accounting, $83,127 for elections, $103,041 for records administration, $387,463 for legal services, $86,587 for facilities administration, $8,800 for the Courthouse Annex, $64,702 for the Superintendent of County Schools, $34,696 for rural fire plus $15,000 for general fire protection, $69,400 for civil defense, $50 for vital statistics, $71,784 for the Sanitarian’s Office, $510,000 from the old Teton County Hospital District, $8,000 for veterans services, $44,000 for the machine room and $105,200 for the central computer.
In addition to the general fund, other funds paid for out of the $6,089,769 appropriation include: $9,410 for indigent services, $254,850 for bridge work, $204,400 for weed control, $223,076 for county airports, $172,182 for District Court, $278,903 for comprehensive insurance (up from $259,747 last year), $122,452 for county libraries, $359,997 for county ambulance service, $123,262 for county cemeteries, $95,048 for county planning, $190,770 for the Teton County Health Department, $1,386,182 for the Sheriff’s Office, $266,400 for public employee retirement, $118,744 for other payroll taxes and $201,768 for a portion of the county’s health insurance bill, which totals $410,282.
Other major appropriations include $1,247,8890 for road maintenance, $28,462 for the County Council on Aging, $183,950 for Teton County Extension Service, $54,039 in additional library funding and $409,460 for structure fire protection across the county.
The preliminary budget includes increases and decreases in various different funds.
The county’s health insurance plan, offered through the Montana Association of Counties, did not have a premium increase this year, but with several more employees using the insurance, Jaconetty had to raise the appropriation from $354,156 last year to $410,282 this year. The county now has 54 employees taking the insurance, and Jaconetty has to budget premiums for three additional employees just in case new employees are hired during the year. The county pays the full cost of the employee-only premium at $547 per month. Employees who take out other coverage (such as employee plus child, or employee plus spouse) pay the additional premium costs.
Dellwo said expenditures in the proposed budget include a $1 hourly wage increase for county employees and a 5% salary increase for elected officials. The budget also includes two new police vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office.
With the decline in the mill levy value, Dellwo said, all the department heads were aware of the need to be frugal in their budget requests.
Commissioner Sam Carlson said, “There were no big surprises” in this year’s draft budget.
Dellwo said the commissioners hope to be able to call for bids and get a contractor to replace all the windows in the courthouse next spring. Funding would come from the county’s capital improvements fund. The commissioners advertised this past year and did not have any bidders for the project.
The draft budget would levy 23.32 mills (compared to 18.81 last year) for “special services” that do not fall under the cap because they are funded by permissive levies (voter approval not required) or levies that voters have approved in the past. The permissive levies help fund the Teton County Council on Aging, the County/Montana State University Extension Service, joint city-county libraries, retirement for county law enforcement employees, county health insurance and a capital improvement fund to purchase ambulances.
In addition to the PILT, entitlement and local option tax revenue, the county budget also includes $1,686,437 in grants and special funds that can only be spent for specific services. For example, the county will receive $204,000 in 9-1-1 revenue that can only be spent to support the county’s emergency dispatch system, and it will receive $128,294 in state gas tax revenue and $287,834 in special gas tax revenue that must be spent for county road maintenance.
The Teton County Health Department will receive a large amount of grant funding —$582,559 — to administer public health programs like the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program, immunization programs, cancer screening programs, chronic disease prevention and management programs and maternal child health services in Teton County and four other county health departments in the region.
The TCHD will also receive a $122,501 Public Health Emergency Preparedness Grant.
Ten departments also have capital project funds, totaling $869,648. These funds operate as savings accounts for major expenses such as new ambulances, communications equipment and improvements that may be needed by general fund services (in the courthouse).
In other matters at the commissioners’ Aug. 19 meeting, they approved a disaster declaration for the county based on the scant precipitation, unprecedented high summer temperatures, extreme fire conditions and record-low stream flows.
They also:
•Signed a new task order with the Department of Public Health and Human Services to accept $5,634 in Maternal Child Health grant funding for the TCHD.
•Approved a road encroachment permit for 3 Rivers Communications to drill under Floweree Road in the southwestern part of the county to install fiber optics cable.
•Renewed the contract with Montana State University to offer Extension services in the county. The agreement is for July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, and is for $181,659. The county pays 65% of the cost of having two full-time Extension agents here and the state pays 35%. The county provides working space and pays the salary and benefits of the two part-time administrative assistants in the office.