The general election Nov. 3 drew a huge turnout in Teton County with 92% of 3,908 active registered voters taking part in a historic election in which voter turnout records have fallen.
Teton County Election Administrator Paula Jaconetty said after the election closed at 8 p.m. that her staff had registered 50 new voters on election day, capping off a very active election season which saw many citizens register to vote and 48 inactive voters reactivate. On Oct. 5, there were 3,780 registered voters in the county. By the close of polls on Nov. 3, that number had grown to 3,908 active registered voters. On Oct. 5, the county had 248 inactive registered voters, but by election day, that number had shrunk to 200.
The county now has a total of 4,205 voters, including active and inactive, compared to 4,030 on Oct. 5. The general election in Teton County was conducted via mail ballot but voters could vote in person at the county courthouse or drop off their ballots at a staffed drop box in Fairfield.
Jaconetty had a crew of 20 election workers on hand Tuesday. Eight judges were assigned to work the count board, which started counting mail ballots at 9 a.m. on election day. Six judges staffed the ballot drop box at the Community Hall in Fairfield, and two judges manned the ballot drop box at the courthouse in Choteau. Jaconetty and three of her office staff worked throughout the day on Tuesday.
Jaconetty said more than 50 voters came to the courthouse on Tuesday to vote in person. Those voters included the ones who had registered on election day as well as voters who had messed up their mail ballots and needed to void them out and start over again as well as some people who brought their mail ballots to the courthouse and voted them there.
A steady stream of people dropped their completed ballots off in the drop box at the courthouse. An estimated 75 voters dropped their completed ballots off in the drop box in Fairfield.
Jaconetty said she would begin releasing unofficial election results by precinct as soon as they were available after the polls closed at 8 p.m.