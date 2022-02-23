As winter begins winding down, the Rocky Mountain Front communities are keeping a wary eye out for grizzly bears to begin emerging from their dens as a natural part of spring.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks grizzly bear biologist Chad White, who is stationed in Choteau, said grizzlies can be seen occasionally during winter but most won’t start coming out of their dens for real until March and April.
On Jan. 10, for example, he visited with Skyline Lodge resident Gerald Torgerson in Choteau, who showed him photos of tracks in the snow around the lodge that were quite possibly grizzly tracks. White said he could not confirm for sure, but grizzlies will emerge from their dens during the winter, walk around for a few hours looking for food and then head back to their dens to continue sleeping.
“That’s what I would assume was happening if those were grizzly bear tracks,” he said, adding that it would only have taken a bear about 12 hours to walk from its den in the mountains out to Choteau and back again.
He said he also received a report that someone had seen a bear along Muddy Creek, but he was unable to confirm that sighting.
White said grizzlies along the Rocky Mountain Front, part of the population in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, went into their dens in October and November in good condition. Typically, he said, there won’t be any grizzly-human or grizzly-livestock conflicts from December to March along the RMF.
White said the NCDE’s population estimate is 1,000 to 1,100 grizzlies with growth occurring at a rate of 3% annually.
Looking back on 2021, White said, “Mortality was high this field season.” He documented 11 confirmed and three possible grizzly mortalities from May to November last year. The deaths included one yearling female that drowned; one yearling male, killed by another grizzly; a male cub of the year, a 4-year-old male, a 2-year-old male and an adult female, all killed in collisions with vehicles; one adult male grizzly removed and euthanized after conflict; and four grizzlies killed by humans using guns. Three of those four shootings are under investigation while the fourth has been ruled self defense.
In 2021, White said, he and wildlife technician Daniel McHugh responded to 29 reports of conflicts between bears and humans with the most common type of conflict being grizzlies killing livestock and feeding on unsecured grain. He and federal wildlife technicians responded to 16 livestock depredations and seven food access conflicts, most of which involved grain that had been harvested and stored in bins.
The reports of livestock kills included two adult cows, nine calves, eight sheep and seven chickens.
White and McHugh also responded to four complaints of property damaged by grizzly bears and four conflicts involving grizzly-human interactions.
In addition, he said, he responded to 22 reports of sightings of grizzly and five other reports that were suspected, but not substantiated, conflicts.
“Overall, it seemed as though conflict levels were manageable or somewhat low,” White said, adding that they were busier in early spring with depredations when grizzlies did not have access to other food sources and then saw another uptick in conflicts during midsummer to early fall during harvest.
White and McHugh captured and collared three grizzlies for management purposes. Two bears, a 3-year-old female and a 3-year-old bear, were captured in September, one between Augusta and Simms on the Sun River, and the other west of U.S. Highway 287 between Choteau and Augusta. Both were caught in connection with accessing grain and were collared and released so that FWP can do more research on grizzly bears accessing grain.
This research effort, White said, is to provide information to help FWP learn how to prioritize for management purposes which grain bins, grains and grain bin locations are most attractive to bears. With this research, he said, FWP hopes to have the knowledge to create a tiered system of most attractive to least attractive grain storage scenarios and work with landowners to effectively mitigate high-risk situations.
Already, he said, preliminary information from the collared bears suggests that wheat and barley are favorite food targets, particularly when they are spilled around transport locations in the late summer and early fall. Also, he said, it appears that the closer the spill was to a waterway or a shelterbelt that provided cover, the more likely it was that a bear would try to use the spilled grain as a food source.
“We are learning with some of this collar data that once a bear knows where these grain bin sources are, they seek out that specific location because they have accessed food there before,” he said. Grizzlies will return to check and see whether grain is still available before moving on to another location, he said.
In addition, they captured a 3-year-old non-conflict male bear in May and collared him, then in June they captured a yearling male for repeatedly hitting a chicken coop. This young bear was captured twice in a week and was relocated the second time to the Spotted Bear Ranger District.
Another bear was caught in August in connection with cattle depredations on a ranch north of Choteau. That adult male was euthanized.
White, who started with FWP in Choteau in February 2021, said he continues to work on developing and improving relationships with landowners along the RMF. “There’s an understandable level of frustration with the communities along the RMF,” he said, adding that while some of his initial contacts with landowners were somewhat more challenging, those barriers are coming down and good working relationships are being established.
White said he started immediately to delve into long-term conflict resolution. He and McHugh dealt with a landowner who has had grizzly conflicts for a number of years and they “started down a slower road of securing food sources that were available to grizzly bears.”
The work was a “moving target,” he said, and they tried multiple possible solutions to find success. One day, they responded to this landowner’s place to a report of a bear in a shelterbelt and before the day was done, they had run nine bears out of the shelterbelt.
He said they worked with the landowner to remove sources of grain available to bears and address an unsecured carcass pit. These two draws were bringing in bears of all sexes and sizes. They used scare tactics, active hazing with paintball guns and rubber bullets, painful stimuli from electric fencing — all different types of aversive conditioning designed to drive bears away and prevent them from coming back.
In his first year here, White said, “I’ve learned that farmers and ranchers along the front have a notable problem that is difficult to address with grizzly bears, but if they are willing to try working with me, we have been able to see some resolution in this short period of time.” He said he thinks landowners and FWP will have more success in resolving conflicts as their relationships grow and solidify.
Much of his work last year was designed to help resolve conflicts. He hazed 20 bears away from attractants or proximity to people; they removed from ranches carcasses of 41 cows, 14 calves, two horses and one pronghorn antelope.
They participated in 12 education events that included public meetings, education outreach, local working groups, search and rescue training, tribal consultations and city hall meetings. “I think we reached, conservatively, 300 people through those efforts,” he said.
White received a shipment of bear spray late in the season and was able to give out 59 cans of bear spray to the public and likely has that many cans left to disperse.
In addition, White initiated a call multiplier service twice for bear activity in or near the Choteau city limits and worked with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office to use the county’s emergency alert system to notify people of a defensive bear shooting and a possible wounded bear along Muddy Creek.
He and McHugh also initiated a neighbor call system in Augusta and Sun River, similar to what existed in Choteau, Dutton and several other communities to help inform rural residents when grizzlies are sighted or come into conflicts.
Also, he and McHugh worked with landowners to maintain existing electric fences and to install electric fences around four bone pits, three poultry pens, one pig pen, a barn, a garage door and a grain bin row. They also installed several electrified mats, using a pallet of used mudflaps provided by Bouma Truck Sales. He said they are using the mudflaps as an inexpensive way to place electric mats in front of grain bins and grain bin doors. Any farmers wanting to do this should give White a call at 460-788-4755.